The 3 outstanding Netflix movies that you can not miss

At Cinephiles, we recommend 5 movies available on Netflix so you can choose what to see in your free time.

Netflix It is the largest and most well-known streaming platform of all. It offers movies of all genres and from various places in the world. Sometimes, the films are “hidden” behind the premieres that the platform puts at the beginning of each profile. Therefore, in cinephileswe chose 5 movies for you to watch over the weekend.

Lost in Translation

From 2003, the film is the great consecration of sofia coppola (The Virgin Suicides, The Beguiled) as one of the most important film directors. The film has Scarlett Johansson Y Bill Murray as protagonists. It is one of the best-reviewed films of the 2000s and was recently added to the Netflix catalogue.

The official synopsis reads: “Bob Harris, a fading American actor, accepts an offer to do a Japanese whiskey commercial in Tokyo. He is going through an acute crisis and spends much of his free time in the hotel bar. And, precisely there, he meets Charlotte, a young woman married to a photographer who has gone to Tokyo to do a report; but while he works, his wife is bored to death. In addition to being dazed by the sights and sounds of the sprawling city, Bob and Charlotte also share the emptiness of their lives. Gradually they become friends, and as they explore the city together, they begin to wonder if their friendship could turn into something more.“

The Soloists

Joe Wright directed this film released in 2009 with Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. Y Catherine Keener as main story. It is a biographical film, based on real events.

His synopsis: “Nathaniel Ayers (Jamie Foxx) is a prodigious cellist who developed schizophrenia in his second year at the Conservatory and ended up living on the streets. In 2005, he was discovered by Los Angeles Times reporter Steve Lopez (Robert Downey Jr.). Impressed by his talent, López wrote a series of articles about him that took him out of anonymity.either.”

boyhood

Richard Linklater (trilogy Before) spent 12 years recording and directing this film. It has Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater, Jordan Howard, Tamara Jolaine, Zoe Graham, Tyler Strother, Evie Thompson, among others in its cast. It is a life story, a coming-of-agea drama and comedy of the events and happenings of Ellar’s life.

“Dramatic story that covers 12 years (2002-2013) of the life of Mason (Ellar Coltrane) from six to eighteen. During this period, all kinds of changes take place, moves and controversies, relationships that falter, weddings, different schools, first loves, disappointments and wonderful moments. An intimate journey based on the euphoria of childhood, the seismic changes of a modern family and the passage of time.“, says his synopsis.

Have you seen them, moviegoers?