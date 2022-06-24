text and translation from The Swamp Girl

The new song by Taylor Swift Carolina has officially arrived. The American cantate has decided to donate an unreleased song to the soundtrack of the film Where the Crawdads Singthat is to say The Swamp Girlwhich will probably be the Italian title.

Taylor Swift Carolina meaning:

Carolinawhich is precisely inspired by the tra del novel by Delia Owens, soon to become a film produced by Reese Witherspoon, follows the adventures of a young girl named Kya as she grows up isolated in the swamp of North Carolina. Taylor Swift wrote a haunted ballad, for which she worked with the trusty Aaron Dessner for the production.

Fans discovered a taste of the song from the first official trailer of the film and the release date was then announced for June 24, 2022.

What Taylor Swift said:

A year and a half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, that of a girl who lived outside, looking inwards. Both figuratively and literally. The transposition of her loneliness and independence. The desire for her and her stillness. Her curiosity and her fear, tied together. Her persistent kindness … and the betrayal of the world. I wrote the song on my own in the middle of the night and together with Aaron Dessener we worked mythiculously on the music until we felt it authentically belonged to the moment this story comes to life. I hoped that one day you would be able to listen to it. ‘Carolina’ is out now 🥺

Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins

Lost I was born, lonesome I came

Lonesome I’ll always stay

Carolina knows why, for years, I roam

Free as these birds, light as whispers

Carolina knows

[Pre-Chorus]

And you didn’t see me here

No, they never did see me here

And she’s in my dreams

[Chorus]

Into the mist, into the clouds

Don’t leave

I make a fist, I’ll make it count

And there are places I will never, ever go

And things that only Carolina will ever know

[Verse 2]

Carolina stains on the dress she left

Indelible scars, pivotal marks

Blue as the life she fled

Carolina pines, won’t you cover me?

Hide me like robes down the back road

Muddy these webs we weave

[Pre-Chorus]

And you didn’t see me here

Oh, they never did see me

And she’s in my dreams

[Chorus]

Into the mist, into the clouds

Don’t leave

I make a fist, I’ll make it count

And there are places I will never, ever go

And things that only Carolina will ever know

[Refrain]

And you didn’t see me here

They never did see me here

No, you didn’t see me here

They never saw me

[Verse 3]

Oh, Carolina knows why for years they’ve said

That I was guilty as sin and sleep in a liar’s bed

But the sleep comes fast and I’ll meet no ghosts

It’s between me, the sand, and the sea

Carolina knows

Swamp Girl Book:

“The Swamp Girl”Is the novel of a childhood marked by abandonment and a nature that reveals itself as a mother, not a stepmother, and was written by the American author Delia Owens. The book entered the New York Times Fiction Best Sellers in both 2019 and 2020 and part of the success comes from being inducted into the hugely popular Hello Sunshine Book Club by actress Reese Witherspoon, who also bought the rights and produced the film.

The Swamp Girl Plot:

In Barkley Cove, a quiet fishing village, there are strange rumors about Swamp Girl. From the age of six Kya wanders completely alone among canals and reeds, with a few rags on and bare feet. She has only one day of school to her credit, but the swamp and her creatures have no secrets for her: they nourish her, rock her, protect her, are teachers and playmates. Lei kya lei learns to decipher the signs of nature even before knowing how to read a book: in her absolute solitude she seems to be enough for herself.

But its beauty does not take long to blossom: unusual, wild, elusive, arouses desire in the boys of the village. Kya discovers her love, her sweetness and her traps. When the lifeless body of Chase Andrews resurfaces in the marshes, everyone’s eyes turn to her, the mysterious forgotten girl: her murmurs immediately become accusations, her suspicions unshakable certainties. The trial, inside and outside the court, drags the story towards her unpredictable and dazzling ending.

The Swamp Girl is the moving novel of a childhood marked by abandonment and a nature that reveals itself as a mother, not a stepmother. But it is also the story of a violation and a jealously guarded secret, which questions the boundaries between truth and lie, good and evil.