Terrible news for Checo Pérez: why he could miss the British Grand Prix

The Canadian Grand Prix was a nightmare that can’t seem to end for Sergio Czech Perez, since on Saturday he crashed at the Qualy and on Sunday he had to abandon the race. But it seems that what happened at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could have consequences for the next big commitment.

At the moment, the man from Guadalajara knew in advance that his RB18 needed changes after the impact on the classification and the estimated cost was 495 thousand dollars, since the gearbox was no longer useful and destroyed the front wing. But now, for an unknown reason hours ago, Czech Perez he might not race at the British GP.

The rain was not an ally for Pérez in Canada

That impact on the Qualy will be more and not because of the money that the repairs of his car may cost, since the Mexican could not appear at Silverstone because he would have hurt his neck in the crash. The Red Bull Racing rider undergoes therapy to be able to say present on British soil and although he is in doubt, the outlook is not so discouraging.

“I am in pure neck therapy to be able to recover it as soon as possible to be able to work on it and be ready for Silverstone at 100 percent”, he had pointed out. Czech Perez days ago, but a Japanese motorsports outlet released the exclusive that it could be replaced. Finally, this would not be so.

Pérez’s crash brought him physical problems

I am recovering from my neck, which had a strong contracture after the crash. I didn’t feel it at the time, but when I got in the car on Sunday, it hurt a lot”, the Guadalajara. Now, it will depend on the work of the doctors and how the affected area responds so that it can make its presentation official at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

A particular revenge for Red Bull

From the team of the renowned brand of energy drinks they know that the Silverstone Circuit did not play a good game last season and for this reason everyone wants so much Czech Perez like Max Verstappen find revenge. And for that you have to go back a year.

In the 2021 British Grand Prix, the man from Guadalajara had a poor classification and finished in 13th position, but due to changes in his vehicle he had to start from last position. The Mexican finished 16th, while the Dutchman ended up leaving due to a collision and complicated his position in the table, since Lewis Hamilton had taken the victory and overtook him.