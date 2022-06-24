Terrible news for Checo Pérez: why he could miss the British Grand Prix

The Canadian Grand Prix was a nightmare that can’t seem to end for Sergio Czech Perez, since on Saturday he crashed at the Qualy and on Sunday he had to abandon the race. But it seems that what happened at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could have consequences for the next big commitment.

At the moment, the man from Guadalajara knew in advance that his RB18 needed changes after the impact on the classification and the estimated cost was 495 thousand dollars, since the gearbox was no longer useful and destroyed the front wing. But now, for an unknown reason hours ago, Czech Perez he might not race at the British GP.

The rain was not an ally for Pérez in Canada

That impact on the Qualy will be more and not because of the money that the repairs of his car may cost, since the Mexican could not appear at Silverstone because he would have hurt his neck in the crash. The Red Bull Racing rider undergoes therapy to be able to say present on British soil and although he is in doubt, the outlook is not so discouraging.

