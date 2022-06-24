Taylor Swift’s new single “Carolina” is out today – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, JUN 24 – New single for Taylor Swift: “Carolina”, a song featured in the soundtrack of the film “Where the Crawdads Sing”, will be released on June 24. The film will arrive in American theaters on July 15 and in Italy on October 13.



“About a year ago – says the American singer-songwriter – I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, but looking inside. In a figurative and literal sense. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. His desire and his stillness. His curiosity and fear, all entangled. His persistent kindness and the betrayal of the world towards him. “



“Carolina” marks a new stage of Taylor Swift’s collaboration with the cinema and serial world, after the release of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”, the famous song re-released by the artist and featured in the soundtrack of “The Summer I Turned Pretty “, the new Amazon Prime series. The singer-songwriter is currently rewriting some of her past record projects. (HANDLE).

