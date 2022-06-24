Taylor Swift talked about what “Carolina”, the new single featured in the film Where the Crawdads Sing, is about

“A song about an incredible story” cit.

This morning the fans of Taylor Swift they woke up with a beautiful surprise! On Friday 24 June the artist published “Carolina”, new single featured in the film’s soundtrack Where the Crawdads Sing, in Italian cinemas from 13 October.

About the song and hers meaningTaylor said:

“About a year and a half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, therehe story of a girl who always lived outside, but looking inside. In a figurative and literal sense. The juxtaposition of his loneliness and independence. Her desire and the stillness of him. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persistent kindness … and the world’s betrayal of her. I wrote it myselfin the middle of the night, and then together with Aaron Dessner I meticulously worked on a melody that we both felt would be authentic for the time this story unfolds. I expressed the great desire to make her feel the world someday. ‘Carolina’ is out now. “

