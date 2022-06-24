Taylor Swift becomes ‘Swamp Girl’ in new ‘Carolina’

“The Carolina streams run through my veins / I was born lost, I came here alone / And I will remain alone forever / Carolina knows why for years I have wandered / Free like these birds, light as a whisper / Carolina knows”.

Taylor Swift posted tonight Carolinaunpublished written for the film by Olivia Newman based on the novel by Delia Owens Where the Crawdads Singin Italy The Swamp Girl.

“About a year and a half ago I wrote a song about a girl who has always lived outside by looking in, figuratively and literally,” Swift tweeted after posting the song. «The juxtaposition between loneliness and independence. Curiosity and fear that intertwine. Her sweetness and the betrayal of the world. I wrote it myself in the middle of the night and with Aaron Dessner I worked on a sound that felt authentic to us for the moment this story unfolds. “

In keeping with the setting of the film, the song evokes the tone of old folk and therefore also of the twin albums Folklore and Evermore.

Played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, the film’s protagonist is called Kya, a girl who grew up alone in the swamps of North Carolina and looked upon with suspicion by the villagers of Barkley Cove. When Kya finally opens up to the world, she is attracted to two young people. The death of one of them will get her in trouble.

“I got lost inside The Swamp Girl when I read it a few years ago, ”Swift wrote in March, explaining that she wanted to be part of the project as soon as she heard about the film adaptation. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal.”

Carolina accompanies the end credits of the film. “The song manages to evoke the very specific feeling you get at the end of the book that we wanted to recreate in the film,” said the director. “When I first heard it, I burst into tears. I don’t know what was happening to me, I mean, I like singing Taylor Swift songs, but I’ve never cried like that. ‘

