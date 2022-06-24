Summary of Mexico U-20 0-0 Haiti U-20 in CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup 2022 | 06/23/2022

It’s over! Mexico and Haiti take no damage and split units.

Zamora’s left foot that ends up going to the stands.

Mexico’s defensive header preventing Haiti from shooting at Eulogio’s goal.

Haiti seeks to arrive with danger, Mexico defends itself with everything.

Bad reception from Palma, the player ends up sending the ball over the final line without being able to generate danger.

He invests in a goal, but the goalkeeper ends up retaining the ball.

Change of Mexico. Enter Jonathan Pérez and take the place of Torres.

Campos shot, but Hernandez was offside.

Bryan González’s shot, but the ball goes wide.

Actions resume at the Metropolitan Olympic.

Mexico changes. Palma and González enter for Alcántar and Violante.

The first half is over, Mexico and Haiti tied at halftime goalless.

Belizaire’s shot, but Eulogio keeps the ball without problems.

Good intervention by Alcántar, preventing danger from being generated in the Mexican area.

Goalie! Violante’s cannon shot and Augustin in the background ends up deflecting the ball with his fingertips.

Violante’s cannon shot, but Augustin keeps the ball without any problems.

Jeudy’s lethal header, but the ball goes wide of the goal.

Timely sweep of the Haiti defense, preventing Hernandez from creating danger in the area.

The actions between Mexico and Haiti begin.

W. Augustine; J. Leriche, F. Cicero, D. Pierre; B. Destin, W. Pierre, A. Belizaire, W. Leazard; S. San Millan, S. Jeudy, R. Appolon.

A. Eulogy; D. Gómez, E. López, J. Alcántar, I. Violante; K. Campos, F. Ambríz, A. Freyfeld; S. Zamora, J. Hernandez, C. Torres.

Both Mexico and Haiti are already doing preliminary warm-ups on the court to get in tune and play this last duel.

Both teams are already at the San Pedro Sula stadium, ready to play this last match of the phase.

Haiti is in second place in the group adding a win and a draw reaching four units. In this match, they will seek to snatch the victory from Mexico.

In addition to accumulating two victories from the two matches played, Mexico has thirteen goals and has not conceded any goals, so they are undefeated and with a clean sheet.

There is less than an hour to go until this important meeting begins, the Mexican National Team will seek to add three and give a pleasant meeting.

Haiti will have to pay a lot of attention to Esteban Lozano, the Mexican striker racked up a brace in his last game and has scored three goals in total, so tonight he will seek to continue adding goals to his tally.

The Mexican team will seek to close its pass to the World Cup by adding the nine units from the group stage.

Haiti has had a difficult road in this CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup, adding a point on the first day with a thrilling four-goal draw against Trinidad and Tobago, as well as a lopsided victory against Suriname. In this meeting they will seek to add three to climb positions.

The Mexico vs. Haiti match will be played at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium located in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The property has capacity for 37,325 people.