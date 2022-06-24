Summary of Mexico U-20 0-0 Haiti U-20 in CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup 2022 | 06/23/2022

23:21 27 minutes ago

93′

It’s over! Mexico and Haiti take no damage and split units.

23:16 32 minutes ago

88′

Zamora’s left foot that ends up going to the stands.

23:13 35 minutes ago

84′

Mexico’s defensive header preventing Haiti from shooting at Eulogio’s goal.

23:07 41 minutes ago

78′

Haiti seeks to arrive with danger, Mexico defends itself with everything.

22:59 an hour ago

71′

Bad reception from Palma, the player ends up sending the ball over the final line without being able to generate danger.

22:54 an hour ago

66′

He invests in a goal, but the goalkeeper ends up retaining the ball.

22:47 an hour ago

59′

Change of Mexico. Enter Jonathan Pérez and take the place of Torres.

22:44 an hour ago

56′

Campos shot, but Hernandez was offside.

22:35 an hour ago

48′

Bryan González’s shot, but the ball goes wide.

22:34 an hour ago

46′

Actions resume at the Metropolitan Olympic.

22:33 an hour ago

Four. Five’

Mexico changes. Palma and González enter for Alcántar and Violante.

22:17 2 hours ago

45+4′

The first half is over, Mexico and Haiti tied at halftime goalless.

22:12 2 hours ago

40′

Belizaire’s shot, but Eulogio keeps the ball without problems.

22:06 2 hours ago

35′

Good intervention by Alcántar, preventing danger from being generated in the Mexican area.

21:59 2 hours ago

27′

Goalie! Violante’s cannon shot and Augustin in the background ends up deflecting the ball with his fingertips.

21:50 2 hours ago

twenty’

Violante’s cannon shot, but Augustin keeps the ball without any problems.

21:47 2 hours ago

17′

Jeudy’s lethal header, but the ball goes wide of the goal.

21:39 2 hours ago

8′

Timely sweep of the Haiti defense, preventing Hernandez from creating danger in the area.

21:32 2 hours ago

0′

The actions between Mexico and Haiti begin.

21:32 2 hours ago

XI Haiti

W. Augustine; J. Leriche, F. Cicero, D. Pierre; B. Destin, W. Pierre, A. Belizaire, W. Leazard; S. San Millan, S. Jeudy, R. Appolon.

21:30 2 hours ago

XI Mexico

A. Eulogy; D. Gómez, E. López, J. Alcántar, I. Violante; K. Campos, F. Ambríz, A. Freyfeld; S. Zamora, J. Hernandez, C. Torres.

21:22 2 hours ago

To the court

Both Mexico and Haiti are already doing preliminary warm-ups on the court to get in tune and play this last duel.

21:17 3 hours ago

presents

Both teams are already at the San Pedro Sula stadium, ready to play this last match of the phase.

21:12 3 hours ago

That beauty!

21:02 3 hours ago

over the top

Haiti is in second place in the group adding a win and a draw reaching four units. In this match, they will seek to snatch the victory from Mexico.

20:57 3 hours ago

perfect step

In addition to accumulating two victories from the two matches played, Mexico has thirteen goals and has not conceded any goals, so they are undefeated and with a clean sheet.

20:52 3 hours ago

Almost there!

There is less than an hour to go until this important meeting begins, the Mexican National Team will seek to add three and give a pleasant meeting.

20:47 3 hours ago

watch out for this player

Haiti will have to pay a lot of attention to Esteban Lozano, the Mexican striker racked up a brace in his last game and has scored three goals in total, so tonight he will seek to continue adding goals to his tally.

20:42 3 hours ago

To close undefeated!

The Mexican team will seek to close its pass to the World Cup by adding the nine units from the group stage.

20:37 3 hours ago

We came back!

We are back to bring you minute by minute of the match between Mexico and Haiti. Soon we will share the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.

20:32 3 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Mexico vs. Haiti live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Mexico vs. Haiti live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

20:27 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Haiti online and live

20:22 3 hours ago

At what time is the Mexico vs. Haiti match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup?

20:17 4 hours ago

Statements Mexico

20:12 4 hours ago

Statements Mexico

20:07 4 hours ago

Haiti Last Lineup

W. Augustin; J. Leriche, F. Cicero, R. Appolon, D. Pierre; M. Scott, W. Pierre, S. San Millán; B. Destin, S. Jeudy, W. Leazard.

20:02 4 hours ago

Last lineup of Mexico

E. Perez; R. Palma, J. Alcantar, A. Leone, E. Martínez; B. González, S. Mariscal, F. Ambríz, C. Torres; E. Lozano, J. Pérez.

19:57 4 hours ago

How does Haiti arrive?

Haiti has had a difficult road in this CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup, adding a point on the first day with a thrilling four-goal draw against Trinidad and Tobago, as well as a lopsided victory against Suriname. In this meeting they will seek to add three to climb positions.

19:52 4 hours ago

How does Mexico arrive?

19:47 4 hours ago

The game will be played at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

The Mexico vs. Haiti match will be played at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium located in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The property has capacity for 37,325 people.

19:42 4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs. Haiti match, corresponding to Day 3 of the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup. The meeting will take place at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, at 9:30 p.m.

