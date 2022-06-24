Stefano De Martino, new Rai2 program That’s My Jam

Among the protagonists announced for the next television season there is undoubtedly one Stefano De Martino. The dancer discovered by Maria De Filippihighly esteemed by the director of Rai Entertainment Stefano Colettawill lead four programs.

In detail, at the beginning of 2023 De Martino will return to the management of Everything is possible tonightwhile from mid-November there will be the second edition of Stella Barbroadcast in the late evening always on Rai2 three times a week, precisely on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as anticipated in recent days by Dagospia. But the real news concerns the new title that Stefano De Martino will lead in prime time again on Rai2 in the fall.

According to what appears a TvBlogthe program in question should be the Italian version of That’s My JamAmerican format (NBC) conducted from November 2021 by Jimmy Fellon (The American title was renewed for a second season last February). It is a musical game show, with two celebrity teams competing in a festive setting. The Italian production should be handled by Banijay.

That’s My Jam, whose competitors in America have been the likes of Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, Alessia Cara and Kate Hudson, already has a French version. And in a few weeks she should also arrive in our country. The official announcement will come during the presentation of the schedules to be held next Tuesday in Milan.

Recall that Stefano De Martino these days is recording (in Piazza del Popolo in Rome) the first episodes of Tim Summer Hits Summer – and so we come to the four programs we wrote about at the beginning of the articles -, which will be proposed from next Thursday every week in prime time on Rai2. With him in management there is Andrea Deloguanother face increasingly present in the programming of the second public TV network.