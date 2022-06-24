Starzplay joins Disney + and Star + to launch a joint price: What does it have and how much does it cost? | TV and Show

The platform can be paid together with The Walt Disney Company services at a special price.

This week, the international company Disney joined forces with Starzplay, Starz’s international streaming platform, thus adding a new platform to its alliance with Disney + and Star +.

This union, which is already available, then offers a special price for all three platforms together, managing to have a value that varies in each country.

In this case, in Chile, the price for having Starzplay, Star+ and Disney+ will cost approximately 12,500 Chilean pesos. Currently, people who have access to Star + and Disney + pay 10,500 pesos.

In turn, those who acquire only the Disney or Star Channel platform, they must pay $6,500 or $8,500respectively.

To access the joint offer, it must be accessed through the Disney+ and Star+ sites. In case of accessing through the Starzplay page, you will not be able to appreciate the price for the three services.

Once subscribed, users will need to download each app on a compatible device, they will be ready to enjoy the content of each one.

What does Starzplay have?

Starz’s international streaming service includes original series in Spanish such as miss 89 either The shelteras well as original series from the English version that are not available on other platforms.

Among the fictions that the platform includes is the saga of Power Universe executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; black comedy Shining Vale with Courteney Cox (Friends) or the modern version of the American Watergate scandal, starring Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Gaslit.

Likewise, it has different fictions acclaimed by critics such as The Great, Becoming Elizabeth, The Act, The Girl from Plainvilleamong others, in addition to blockbuster movies such as the complete Twilight sagas, The Hunger Games and Divergent.