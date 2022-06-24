‘Spiderhead’ with Chris Hemsworth is sensational

Netflix’s new sci-fi film is a hit.

Oseph Kosinski has had a successful year, first with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that broke the movie box office and now with a movie on Netflix, ‘Spiderhead’, which remained one of the most popular on the platform.

In this dystopian story based on a short story by George Saunders, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth plays a scientist named Steve Abnesti who is in charge of conducting experiments on inmates in a luxury prison in exchange for reduced sentences, using them as guinea pigs. to test different types of drugs that when ingested makes them enter a state of ecstasy, pain or any other emotion such as love and suffering.

Abnesti is a nice man who often uses his charm for Machiavellian purposes, however, Jeff -played by Miles Teller- discovers a sinister secret from the pharmaceutical company that supplies the experimental drugs, which is why he begins to pressure Abnesti to reveal the secret. true end of the program.

Although “Spiderhead” has an excellent cast, film critics have pointed out that the film does not enhance the excerpt from the original story. Despite that, it managed to occupy the first place in the top ten of the movies with the most audience on Netflix.

