‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ join the Disney+ catalog

spider-man arrives Disney+ all the way up The platform has announced that five films from spider-man Y Venom They will be available in Spain during the month of July, expanding the Marvel universe and adding a new hero to the catalog. spider-man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), spider-man 3 (2007), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Y Venom (2018) will arrive on July 1, and Spider-Man: A new universe will do it on July 8.

Disney + has confirmed that during this 2022 more titles from the Sony Pictures film and television catalog will be incorporated in Spain, so we can expect that we will see new installments of Tom Holland or some adventures such as Hombre de Hierro either Iron Man 2. These are the films that arrive in July at Disney + in Spain:

Spider-Man (2002) – Available July 1, 2022

Peter Parker, an ordinary teenager, becomes an extraordinary superhero after he accidentally gets bitten by a radioactive spider. When his uncle is brutally murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to avenge his death with the help of his powers. Calling himself Spider-Man, he sets out to crack down on street crime, though he ends up facing off against an evil supervillain, the Green Goblin.

In ”Spider-Man™ 2” , Tobey Maguire returns to put himself in the shoes of the affable Peter Parker. The boy juggles his double life as a student and a crime-fighting superhero. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he confronts his new nemesis, the intelligent doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), who has become a madman with multiple tentacles coming out and who is now called “Doctor Octopus”. . When Doctor Octopus kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man strikes again as this new adventure reaches new heights.

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is finally dating the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City cheers for his friend and neighbor Spider-Man. However, a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black and his darkest demons appear, changing the superhero both inside and out. Spider-Man will live the greatest fight of his life having to face several of the deadliest villains: Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace) and the New Goblin (James Franco). He himself will also be his own enemy.