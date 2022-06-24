Sofía Vergara hits with a heart attack biquinazo at 49

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara wastes sensuality at 49 years old. The latin diva surprised his Instagram followers by sharing Photographs in which it shines in leopard print swimsuit by Dolce & Gabbana.

And, although the star usually shares sexy photos, this time it is not a memory, like most of the previous ones.

“The weekend has finally arrived. Solecito,” the artist wrote next to the photos in which she appears radiant, with an enviable body and skin in all its angles.

In recent days, during an interview with the television presenter Ellen Degeneres, the Colombian revealed What is your favorite part of your body? “Oh, please, Ellen,” Vergara exclaimed, pointing to herself. the breasts. “I have opened doors,” he added about his attributes, causing laughter and applause from the public.

The millions of followers of the actress looking forward to the premiere of the series Griselda on Netflix, where Vergara will be seen transformed into the feared drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, alias ‘the black widow’. In this series, she will also be accompanied by urban music singer Karol G.​