SmackDown achieves the best audience record of the year with the appearance of Vince McMahon
The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded an audience of 2,389,000 viewers on average. Last Monday, Nielsen published an average of 2,290,000 viewers, but these numbers have been readjusted throughout the week and finally WWE has presented the best audience record of the year, increasing the initial number by 4%.
WWE also achieved the best average audience record since December 25, 2020. Without a doubt, the return of Roman Reigns and the appearance of Vince McMahon, after leaking an alleged bribery scandal in WWE, relaunched the product.
The program recorded a Compartir of 0.62 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, improving the previously announced record (0.57).
The chapter of the blue brand had several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the victory of Madcap Moss against Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh MatchRaquel Rodriguez’s win over Shayna Baszler to qualify for Money in the Bank and the main event of the night, with Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle and the return of Brock Lesnar.
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022
- January 7: 2,271,000 viewers
- January 14: 2,147,000 viewers
- January 21: 2,255,000 viewers
- January 28: 2,217,000 viewers
- February 4: 2,151,000 viewers
- February 11: 2,231,000 viewers
- February 18: 2,173,000 viewers
- February 25: 2,114,000 viewers
- March 4: 2,261,000 viewers
- March 11: 2,226,000 viewers
- March 18: 2,147,000 viewers
- March 25: 2,180,000 viewers
- April 1: 2,359,000 viewers
- April 8: 2,230,000 viewers
- April 15: 2,142,000 viewers
- April 22: 1,952,000 viewers
- April 29: 1,953,000 viewers
- May 6: 1,998,000 viewers
- May 13: 1,893,000 viewers
- May 20: 2,031,000 viewers
- May 27: 1,878,000 viewers
- June 3: 1,939,000 viewers
- June 10: 1,914,000 viewers
-
June 17: 2,389,000 viewers
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021
- October 8: 2,147,000 viewers
- October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)
- October 22: 2,249,000 viewers
- October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)
- November 5: 2,093,000 viewers
- November 12: 2,104,000 viewers
- November 19: 2,064,000 viewers
- November 26: 2,149,000 viewers
- December 3: 2,130,000 viewers
- December 10: 2,142,000 viewers
- December 17: 2,303,000 viewers
- December 24: 1,972,000 viewers
- December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)
