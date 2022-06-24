SmackDown achieves the best audience record of the year with the appearance of Vince McMahon

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded an audience of 2,389,000 viewers on average. Last Monday, Nielsen published an average of 2,290,000 viewers, but these numbers have been readjusted throughout the week and finally WWE has presented the best audience record of the year, increasing the initial number by 4%.

WWE also achieved the best average audience record since December 25, 2020. Without a doubt, the return of Roman Reigns and the appearance of Vince McMahon, after leaking an alleged bribery scandal in WWE, relaunched the product.

The program recorded a Compartir of 0.62 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, improving the previously announced record (0.57).

The chapter of the blue brand had several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the victory of Madcap Moss against Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh MatchRaquel Rodriguez’s win over Shayna Baszler to qualify for Money in the Bank and the main event of the night, with Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle and the return of Brock Lesnar.



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022

January 7: 2,271,000 viewers

January 14: 2,147,000 viewers

January 21: 2,255,000 viewers

January 28: 2,217,000 viewers

February 4: 2,151,000 viewers

February 11: 2,231,000 viewers

February 18: 2,173,000 viewers

February 25: 2,114,000 viewers

March 4: 2,261,000 viewers

March 11: 2,226,000 viewers

March 18: 2,147,000 viewers

March 25: 2,180,000 viewers

April 1: 2,359,000 viewers

April 8: 2,230,000 viewers

April 15: 2,142,000 viewers

April 22: 1,952,000 viewers

April 29: 1,953,000 viewers

May 6: 1,998,000 viewers

May 13: 1,893,000 viewers

May 20: 2,031,000 viewers

May 27: 1,878,000 viewers

June 3: 1,939,000 viewers

June 10: 1,914,000 viewers



June 17: 2,389,000 viewers



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021

October 8: 2,147,000 viewers

October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)

October 22: 2,249,000 viewers

October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)

November 5: 2,093,000 viewers

November 12: 2,104,000 viewers

November 19: 2,064,000 viewers

November 26: 2,149,000 viewers

December 3: 2,130,000 viewers

December 10: 2,142,000 viewers

December 17: 2,303,000 viewers

December 24: 1,972,000 viewers

December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)

