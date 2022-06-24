Significant percent of adults with musculoskeletal conditions visit the ER, study finds

Among the most outstanding results, it was found that there were a total of 220,153 meetings.

Many MSK health conditions could be evaluated and treated in other health care settings. Photo: Shutterstock.

A study in Puerto Rico evaluated the use of emergency services associated with complaints of the musculoskeletal system (MSK) in older men and women.

The data was extracted from an electronic database of the emergency room of the University Hospital for the calendar years 2016-2020. were calculated frequency distributions per yearsex, and age group for MSK and medical visits.

Among the most outstanding results, it was found that there were a total of 220,153 meetings.

The total number of encounters unique patients in their 60s or more than 24,412 (25.9% of all unique patients).

The total number of encounters in the group of 60 years and older it was 56,294 (25.6% of all encounters). Women accounted for 31,488 (56%) encounters in this age group.

A total of 12,744 encounters (22.6%) in older adults involved the MSK system, and this proportion decreased with increasing age. The most common MSK conditions included low back pain, joint pain, and femoral fractures.

Thus, the researchers concluded that older adults with conditions of health MSK represent a substantial portion of emergency patients, as many MSK health conditions could be evaluated and treated in other health care settings.

Access the study here.