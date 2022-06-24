Shows daughter of Kim Kardashian wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker

United States.- Last weekend, the most famous family in the entertainment world, the Kardashian-Jenners, invaded Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s long-awaited weddingthe older sister of the clan, along with the drummer of the group Blink-182, Travis Barkermanaging to steal all eyes.

The controversial family took over every tourist corner of Portofino, Italyto dazzle with their beauty, presence and good taste for fashion, enjoying different events prior to the wedding celebration, last Sunday.

The day of the long-awaited event arrived in which Kourtney and Travis would join in a religious way and decided to get away from their social networks, this to enjoy the wedding to the fullest and keep the celebration somewhat private, however, it did not go as expected.

And is that who he spent his time documenting every detail of the wedding of Kourtney and Travis It was nothing more and nothing less than the little north westdaughter of socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who later showed those images through her official TikTok profile.

The little one of the clan recorded every detail of the celebration of the religious union of her aunt with the musician and created a video that she published on TikTok, in this you can see the whole family, all having the best time during a private celebration in the same place where the great event took place.

North He uncovered videos of his grandmother, his aunts, his mother, his brothers, his cousins ​​and more guests enjoying a party in which it is clear that they spared no expense and achieved several million views, because everyone wanted to know in detail what had happened behind closed doors in Italy.

It is noteworthy that the small North West has become a very popular tiktokercurrently exceeds six million followers and has more than 72 million likes, in a TikTok account named @kimandnorth, a space he uses to express himself freely on the Internet.

