Shakira complains of harassment after separating from Gerard Pique and is now worried about his safety

Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Pique announced their split in early June following reports that the soccer star was unfaithful to the artist “Anytime, Anywhere”. Now, the singer’s attention is on the issue of harassment she has received since their breakup and a stalker has even targeted her home, raising concerns for her safety.

Shakira watching the Spanish Copa del Rey final | Europa Press / Europa Press via Getty Images

Shakira and Pique confirm the breakup, an athlete spotted with a mysterious woman

On June 4, the singer and the athlete confirmed their breakup after 11 years together.

“We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding, ”reads a joint statement via NBC News.

No reason was given for their separation, but rumors of Pique’s infidelity had been circulating for some time, and shortly after the news was spotted with another woman.

A photo was taken of him and a mysterious blonde in a Swedish restaurant. Katrin Zytomierska, owner of the restaurant, explained that he took the photo of her after she Pique refused to greet her son. The Mirror noted that Zytomierska said she was “a little surprised” and added that she “she wasn’t rude, but she was a little arrogant. I suppose because he’s such a famous footballer… but I hadn’t met him until then. Later, I took the photo to post it on my Instagram “.

Shakira and Gerard Pique participate in the Davis Cup final at Caja Magica | Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via Getty Images

Shakira has been harassed and there are stalkers outside the home

Meanwhile, Shakira has faced some troubling issues since their split made headlines.

According to Marca, the “Waka Waka” hitmaker received harassing letters sent to her home in Barcelona from fans asking to marry her. This worried the songbird enough to contact the authorities. The star’s brother, Tonino Mebarak, also turned to the police to denounce the fact that the notes in his sister’s mailbox have become a frequent occurrence. And lately, there have been several men seen hanging outside her home.

On June 20, Shakira woke up to find a string of messages scratched outside his door.

The messages, written in English and scribbled on her sidewalk, said, “I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now.

Pique will reportedly not allow Shakira to leave Spain with her children

Shakira, Gerard Pique and their two sons smile on the carpet of the balloon world cup | Joan Amengual / VIEWpress

Televisión Española reporter Laura Fa reported that the Colombian star wanted to take her children, Milan and Shasha, to Miami for two months during the summer holidays, but Pique would not allow it.

Given the security concerns now, some believe the Barcelona defender will change his mind and sign a document granting his former partner and their children permission to leave Spain for a while.

