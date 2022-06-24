Selena Gomez debuts look and succeeds with the PERFECT bob cut for round faces

Queen Sel’s new bob is a fusion between her look from the 2009 Billboards, the 2017 Met Gala, and the 2019 AMAs. Getty Images

In TikTokthe singer, producer and businesswoman showed off her new hair look that it is a long bob straight and solid edges with a totally straight hairstyle and parted in the middle. The court does not reach the chin or shoulders, so it is considered a lob ultra polished. You like?

What kind of faces does the new haircut look good on? Bob by Selena Gomez?

East straight edged haircut makes any face look at sharper angles, making it perfect for round faces. Faces like this, having a facial contour that tends to circle, need cuts with flat dimensions like this for balance.

And eye, in addition to everything, it has the perfect length since it gently lengthens the face and neck, making your silhouette look more stylized. We know that Selena Gomez has a round face like many of us, so if you are from this teamyou know with what court succeed!

But wait, there is something we also have to mention: the haircut Bob is a strong trend for winter and 2022, in all its versions! Whether it’s micro, wavy or long like this one she’s now wearing Selena Gomezthat may be another of the reasons why the creator of RareBeauty decided to say yes to Bob.

If I want the hair just like Selena, how do I order and style it?

order a straight cut (without fringe) that reaches a few centimeters below the chin without reaching the collarbone. It is important that you show the reference to your stylist so that they cut the super straight ends as if it were a completely straight line.

When styling, apply heat protector, straighten with a flat iron at low temperature and finish the look with a polishing oil from mid-lengths to ends (or spray).