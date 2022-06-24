School of Medicine launches its first NFT based on mRNA research

The NFT features a stunning one-minute 3D animation of the type of modified mRNA that protects the immune system from SARS-CoV-2.

The NFT also includes images of Penn’s mRNA patent documents and a letter from Weissman, who heads the Penn Institute for RNA Innovation.

The development of the NFT celebrating mRNA discoveries was led by the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance at the Wharton School.

The landmark scientific breakthrough at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine that helped lead the global fight against COVID-19 through mRNA-based vaccines it is commemorated through a non-fungible token, a digital asset that will be auctioned off by Christie’s—which will support the ongoing investigation at Penn.

3D animated illustration of mRNA

A non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unit of data stored on a blockchain, which is a database of transactions of digital currencies or assets that are authenticated and tracked. Penn joins a small number of universities in coining NFTs as a way to further support research and education.

School of Medicine launches its first NFT; commemorates mRNA research

This one-of-a-kind NFT is designed exclusively by the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Drew Weissman, co-inventor of the mRNA technology which has enabled mRNA-based COVID vaccines and now serves as the foundation for burgeoning research from an ever-expanding list. of specific therapies for some of the world’s most devastating diseases.

The NFT presents a spectacular 3D image of the mRNA molecule at the heart of this important scientific breakthrough and the funds raised from its sale will help further this important research.

This one-of-a-kind NFT features a stunning one-minute 3D video of the type of engineered mRNA that protects the immune system from the virus SARS-CoV-2. Through a brilliant use of color, shape, movement and sound, the video shows mRNA encapsulated within lipid nanoparticles and administered through a vaccine, thus protecting people from the coronavirus.

The NFT also includes an explanation, mRNA patent documents owned by Penn, and an original letter from Dr. Weissman himself.

The funds raised from the sale of NFTs, the first digital asset Penn has offered, will promote important research throughout the university.

“The astonishing speed with which mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 have been developed and their worldwide success in fighting the pandemic has led to an explosion of interest in how modified mRNA technology can be applied in many fields of medicine. said J. Larry Jameson, executive vice president for the University of Pennsylvania Health System and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine.

“Dr. Weissman and his colleagues at Penn continue to chart new paths of discovery with the potential for global impact. This digital asset celebrates his historic scientific achievements and points to a bright future in vaccine research and development.”

The development of the NFT that celebrates mRNA discoveries was led by the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance at the Wharton Schoolwhich includes a Blockchain Lab, in collaboration with Penn Medicine and the Penn Center for Innovation, the university’s center for technology commercialization and entrepreneurship.

Christie’s will host the University of Pennsylvania mRNA NFT Auction: Vaccines for a New Era exclusively online from July 15-25.

