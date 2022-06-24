Saint West Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first child

Ads

Sweet Holy! Kim Kardashian gave birth to her and Kanye West’s son in December 2015 and have been posting adorable photos of him ever since.

“He is here!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted at the time, along with a photo of her and the rapper holding hands.

“Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning,” reads a statement on the reality star’s website. “Mother and son are fine”.

Her name was revealed two days later, but the creator of KKW Beauty wouldn’t reveal her son’s face for another two months.

“Today is my father’s birthday,” the selfish author wrote on Instagram in February 2016, along with a photo of the sleeping Saint. “I know there is nothing more in the world that he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this photo of Saint with all of you. In the sweet snap, the newborn dozed in a white onesie with his arms outstretched over his head.

The baby joined his older sister, North, born in 2013. He became an older brother in 2018 when Kardashian and West welcomed their third child through their surrogate mother, daughter Chicago.

After Us Weekly broke the news in January that she and the Grammy winner are expecting their second child via gestational carrier, Kardashian told Vogue that Saint was most excited for baby # 1. 4. She went on to say, “I think even North is too much because Saint will have someone to play with instead of her.

That’s because the reality star’s eldest wasn’t a huge fan of the older sisterhood. “I thought it was a phase,” Kardashian said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017. “She doesn’t like her brother. It is so difficult for me ”.

Saint’s little brother Psalm arrived in May 2019. The following year, Kardashian and West began living separately between divided voices. The selfish author filed for divorce from designer Yeezus in February 2021.

Keep scrolling to see some of Saint’s sweetest moments, from going to the beach to hanging out with his siblings.

Ads