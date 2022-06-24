Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans shine in ‘The Gray Man’

The actors star in a Netflix blockbuster.

etflix revealed the first official images of its new production ‘The Gray Man’, a film directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo and starring by Ryan Gosling. It is a project that has been brewing since July 2020 when it was announced that the Russo brothers had a good part of the script in advance.

According to the official site of the streaming platform, this action and suspense movie will be released on July 15 in the United States. In the images appears the actor, who plays a former undercover CIA agent who decides to flee after witnessing dangerous secrets of the agency, holding a gun, wounded and fleeing on a train.

Netflix also released a couple of photos of other actors in the cast: Chris Evans, who will be the ruthless rival and hunter of the character played by Gosling, and actress Ana de Armas. ‘The Gray Man’ is one of the most expensive blockbusters financed by the red giant, considering a budget of 200 million dollars without considering its marketing.

In an interview, the famous 42-year-old actor revealed that he felt very excited about making this film. “I loved making this movie. I would love to do it again. I hope we can get Six up to name status at some point, just for his own sanity,” he told Empire.

