Russo Brothers Want Chris Evans To Be Wolverine In The Marvel Universe

We know very little about the multiverse and Kevin Feige’s plans for the franchise as he tries to build his next great saga. What is clear to us is that they will not be afraid to bring back actors from past installments as variants of their characters. One that Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War, would like to see – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, it’s Chris Evans as Wolverine.

Since 2019, Chris Evans has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to Captain America, however he left the door open to the Human Torch. But his former collaborators, the Russo brothers, believe he has the potential to make another Marvel icon: Wolverine. And that they would be willing to be given the opportunity to try it in the future, so Joe told comic book:

Evans has an incredible register and a great physique and is really good at controlling his body. He is an amazing actor. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very abiding and silent, discreet. Chris is energetic, funny and very charismatic. He brings a lot of his energy to the set. I would love to see him do something like Wolverine.

As you know, now that Marvel has taken back the rights to the mutants. Fans are wondering who will be the actors in charge of playing the most important of them with the eventual reboot. One of the most beloved by fans is Hugh Jackman’s version of Wolverine, an interpreter who has spent a considerable part of his career playing Logan in the movies.

In the past, all kinds of actors have appeared in rumors as possibilities, as well as proposals from fans or even those who have offered themselves. The names of Tom Hardy, Pablo Schreiber or younger like Taron Egerton and Scott Eastwood. In particular, given that Jackman has also been very insistent that for him there was no better ending point to that character, and to his version of it, than Logan- 93%. That is, he does not intend to return.

As far as is known, the first confirmed mutant to join the Marvel universe (which is not the same as appearing in a cameo as was the case with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%) will be Deadpool with his third movie. It was recently confirmed that the script is almost ready and that it could start shooting at the end of this year or the beginning of next.

Marvel has also announced a sequel series to the classic X-Men animated show, but it’s unknown when it’s scheduled for release. For now, the next film in the saga is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will arrive in two weeks while Ms. Marvel – 100% will also be publishing a new episode every Wednesday to advance the events that occur on Earth.

