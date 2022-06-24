Rumors begin about Rihanna’s baby… Because of what she buys clothes!

It has barely been a month and a half since Rihanna announced that she is pregnant. The businesswoman, who turned 34 on February 20, has not given more details for now than her evident pregnant belly on each red carpet she attends, just as nothing has escaped her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. However, the fans of the Barbadian do not miss any photograph of her day to day to make her theories about the baby she is expecting.





The one who was an interpreter of songs like Umbrella, Diamonds either work -but he doesn’t do anything related to music since 2016- He has not said if what he is expecting is a boy, a girl or if he will raise him as a person of non-binary gender, hence his followers have had to speculate. And RiRi has given them material for it.

It was the newspaper Daily Mail the one that has brought to light that several witnesses saw Rihanna put a little orange dress in your shopping cart recently, which has given rise to the widespread idea that it is a girl, although other users think that the color has nothing to do with it because although there are colors widely associated with a gender (pink or blue), orange is totally neutral.

Of course, the fact that it is a minidress could already give an idea, since she as a mother knows it, especially being in the third trimester of pregnancy. In addition to pausing for a long time at a display of baby clothes, Rihanna also opted for what looked like socks and stopped for a long time at a stall with t-shirts and hair ties for the little ones in the house.

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant billionaire gets thrifty at budget store in LA… and sparks speculation she’s expecting a girl as she picks up a mini DRESS https://t.co/FdKMkjYGs5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 18, 2022

The founder of Fenty was accompanied by her friend, the Murcian model, DJ and designer Sita Abellán, With which, according to the media itself, he would later have dinner at the well-known Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California.