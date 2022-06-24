Revealed the reason why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have not yet had their honeymoon

One of the first decisions that Sam Asghari and Britney Spears took together once the latter’s parental guardianship that had hung over her for the previous 13 years was revoked was to leave the country. Not far, to Mexico. But it was already a triumph for all that it entailed. Hence, his followers are surprised that another key moment in their lives, such as the honeymoon, has not yet been celebrated. But there are good reasons.

Such was the work behind their wedding at the beginning of June that the singer and actor still they haven’t had time to plan their first trip as husband and wife. Although sources close to the ‘Princess of Pop’ assure that there is more than one reason why they have not yet enjoyed such a well-deserved rest.

And it is that, although they emphasize that the idea of ​​marriage is to escape to a romantic stay in Hawaii or leaving to visit “somewhere international” for the first time outside the United States, today they have unavoidable commitments that force them to remain on North American soil.





On one side, Asghari just released his first movie as a co-star, hotseatwith Mel Gibson and Shannen Doherty, and is in the middle of a promotional tour between programs, interviews, presentations and other publicity acts.

Britney Spears, on the other hand, has shared on her Instagram the reasons that, for her part, have prevented them from still enjoying that dream trip. “I haven’t gone on my honeymoon yet… But why did I get married and move to a new house at the same time!” explained the author of hits such as Toxic either circus, admitting that doing it all at once may not have been the best idea: “Not the smartest thing. Everything is new, new pool, new kitchen, new bed… I think I’m in it!” shock!”.

The singer explains that she is getting to know her impressive house, which even her children have loved. In addition, she hints that when they leave her, her fans will know because sharing her life with them keeps her connected. “Life is good,” the artist ends.