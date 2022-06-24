Research Team debunks the hoaxes about the trendy weight loss formula
Internet searches for the Keto diet are skyrocketing. The word adds more than 30 million photographs. His followers multiply after a publication in which he talks about “Kim Kardashian’s secret to lose kilos”. It did not matter that shortly after it was discovered that everything was a hoax. And it is that the pills that Kim Kardashian recommended they were actually for morning sickness.
In Spain, there was also a publication that went viral. It was an alleged interview with pillar blonde in which the presenter said that she was on the keto diet. They used the header of a well-known magazine in which the presenter apparently recommended a brand of pills. No one noticed then that the article’s search bar had nothing to do with a communication medium, but rather was the website of a gardener, whose owners have denounced the publication: “They annoyed her and they annoyed us; we They tore the page in half and we are trying to put it back together,” they tell the Research Team.