Regional Medicine Meeting Prepared in Atlatlahucan | News

In order to highlight the value of ancestral medicine, the ‘Regional Medicine Meeting’ is being prepared in the municipality of Atlatlahucan, in conjunction with various health and history sectors.

This meeting takes place this June 25 and 26, which includes as activities the presentation of traditional medicine, conferences, rituals, therapies, consultations, concerts, exhibitions, concerts and workshops.

The event is held at the Atlatlahucan culture house, where health sector agencies, the Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) will be guests.

In this regard, the municipal president, Alma Delia Reyes Linares, reported that the free event seeks to highlight the value of this ancestral activity, in order to identify the features of medicine that were used for years.

“It is with the intention of generating the identity that is being lost between our current generations and those of our grandparents, it is important that the new generations know about this traditional medicine,” he said.

In this meeting several municipalities of the entity are invited, which preserve the way of doing medicine, some of these as Tepoztlán, Tlayacapan, Puente de Ixtla, Yecapixtla, Ocuituco, Totolapan; in addition to others from the state of Puebla, Veracruz and Tabasco.

By: Guillermo Tapia

/guillermo.tapia@diariodemorelos.com