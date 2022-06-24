Recording Chris Hemsworth’s ass created great chaos in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “It was a challenge”

The fourth installment solo of Thor hits theaters on July 8 where will we meet again Chris Hemsworth get into the skin of the God of Thunder.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is highly anticipated by Marvel fans as they will find out what happened to Thor after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ where he ended up going with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. In addition, for the return of Natalie Portman who will play Janes Foster again, but this time she will become the Goddess of Thunder.

But before its release there is a scene that we have been able to see in the trailer, that you have above in the video of the news, where Chris Hemsworth appears completely naked. About this moment ‘Deadline’ asked the director of photography from the tape Barry Baz Idoine: “It’s incredibly difficult to record Chris Hemsworth’s ass“.

“I mean, no one concentratesno one does their job, they all look at their butts, they don’t look at what they’re supposed to do. that was a challenge“, it states.

Also, about this, ComicBook.com also spoke with Taika Waititi: “We all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning. In fact, that was in the first draft of the script and Chris was also on board. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris you understand these kinds of scenes. It would be a waste not to show it. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, you have to provide for the masses,” she says amusedly.





Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Marvel



Chris Hemsworth opens up about his nude scene in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Own Chris Hemsworth also had talked about this already famous nude scene of him in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in a few words that he has dedicated to ‘ET’.

So the Australian He assures that it has cost them a lot to shoot it: “It was a lot of work,” he says.

In addition to pointing out that it has been many years of preparation to make it a reality: “I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years of preparationthat shot,” he explains.

“In each movie we have taken off a garmentto clothes, and now simply we take it all off“, he ends joking.





Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Marvel



