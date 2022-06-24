Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez launches new lipsticks and lip pencils

written by Roberta Marciano





June 24, 2022



Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has announced the arrival of new products, this time dedicated to the lips! Kind Words is the new line of lipstick and lipliner with a matte and comfortable finish, ideal for everyday looks or for special evenings.

All the shades of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lipsticks and lip liners

Available in 10 different colors with matching lip pencils, these lipsticks range from nude, pink to warm brown.

Talented – true neutral beige

Creative – muted peach

Lively – rose pink

Worthy – muted mauve

Humble – rose mauve

Fun – neutral mauve

Wise – warm brown nude

Bold – deep berry rose

Gifted – deep dusty plum

Strong – rich chocolate brown

All lipsticks are priced at $ 20, while lip pencils are $ 15. In addition to the rarebeauty.com site, which however does not ship to Italy, the products will be available from Sephora both online and in store.

The latest releases of Rare Beauty

Another launch for a makeup brand that is taking shape more and more. In fact, in the last year, Selena has given us several new releases. Starting with the loose powder powders, available in our country in 3 shades, or the new bronzer sticks super appreciated by the beauty community and, finally, the most recent Positive Light Tinted Moisturaizer which has already become a must have for the summer.

Selena Gomez’s other projects

Right now Sel is dedicating a lot to her beauty brand, awaiting the June 28 release of the second season of Only Murders In The Building, which airs on Disney +. Meanwhile, she continues her mental health project, Wondermind, of which she is co-founder. Although we don’t have much news about it, some rumors want the singer about to work on her next album which would follow the latest releases of Rare and Revelacion, her EP in Spanish.