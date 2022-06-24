Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez launches new lipsticks and lip pencils
written by Roberta Marciano
June 24, 2022
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has announced the arrival of new products, this time dedicated to the lips! Kind Words is the new line of lipstick and lipliner with a matte and comfortable finish, ideal for everyday looks or for special evenings.
All the shades of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lipsticks and lip liners
Available in 10 different colors with matching lip pencils, these lipsticks range from nude, pink to warm brown.
- Talented – true neutral beige
- Creative – muted peach
- Lively – rose pink
- Worthy – muted mauve
- Humble – rose mauve
- Fun – neutral mauve
- Wise – warm brown nude
- Bold – deep berry rose
- Gifted – deep dusty plum
- Strong – rich chocolate brown
All lipsticks are priced at $ 20, while lip pencils are $ 15. In addition to the rarebeauty.com site, which however does not ship to Italy, the products will be available from Sephora both online and in store.
The latest releases of Rare Beauty
Another launch for a makeup brand that is taking shape more and more. In fact, in the last year, Selena has given us several new releases. Starting with the loose powder powders, available in our country in 3 shades, or the new bronzer sticks super appreciated by the beauty community and, finally, the most recent Positive Light Tinted Moisturaizer which has already become a must have for the summer.
Discover all the products of the brand
Selena Gomez’s other projects
Right now Sel is dedicating a lot to her beauty brand, awaiting the June 28 release of the second season of Only Murders In The Building, which airs on Disney +. Meanwhile, she continues her mental health project, Wondermind, of which she is co-founder. Although we don’t have much news about it, some rumors want the singer about to work on her next album which would follow the latest releases of Rare and Revelacion, her EP in Spanish.