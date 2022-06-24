Quiñones, Reyes, Dueñas and Soteldo, with one foot outside the felines

Very frenetic days are those that have appeared in the squad of the UANL Tigerswhere at least five players would be saying goodbye before the Apertura 2022 begins.

The first of them is already out, which is Carlos Gonzalezwho left with a view to the Red Devils of Toluca, but there are three other players who are days away from confirming their departure from the team.

Luis Quinones He would be the second to leave the feline squad, since he was separated from the first team for breaching the institution’s internal regulations, since he did not make the trip to the US with the rest of the team, because he requires a salary increase, a situation that did not fall well in college.

Diego Reyes He is close to reaching the First Division of Spain, after the interest that the Getafe squad showed for him and he would be very close to closing the contract with the Spanish team.

Jesus Duenas He won the title in the second part of the Clausura 2022 tournament, but not even this would prevent his departure from the feline team, where there are already offers for the departure of the Mexican soccer player.

Finally, Yeferson Soteldo He has little in the feline institution, but there is already an offer from São Paulo in Brazil that is being studied by the royal directive, for his possible departure.

Before all this, Michael Herrera will choose to give you the opportunity to the feline quarry, something that did not happen in the Ferretti era, and will seek to correct possible casualties with up to six players from the basic forces.

In addition to the fact that he would seek the arrival of an old man known as the Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdezwho would have the opportunity to arrive behind the felines.

