Price of the dollar today June 24, peso begins to rise

Today Friday June 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9031 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.0022 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso starts operations on the last day of the week with a positive trend to appreciate 0.30% or 6.05 cents in the foreign exchange markets to position itself around 19.95 pesos per dollar and oscillating between a maximum of 20.0893 and 19.9481 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0022 – Sell: $20.0022

: Buy $20.0022 – Sell: $20.0022 HSBC : Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.36

: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.36 Banamex : Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.45

: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.45 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.24

Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.24 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.27

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.27 IXE: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.26

Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.26 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3978 – Sale: $20.4083

Purchase: $19.3978 – Sale: $20.4083 Banregio: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.58

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,248.3 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.95 pesos, for $24.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

