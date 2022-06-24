Possible plans for a WWE SmackDown segment revealed

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1192 live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s show.

Meanwhile, the specialized medium Fightful has been able to learn about the plans for one of the rivalries of the blue WWE brand. Specifically, it is about the struggle that the SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya currently maintain.

As revealed by the media, the plans planned this Thursday happened because a fighter appeared on Smackdown dressed as Ronda Rousey. However, in the segment there would be a baby stroller and a fake baby addedas named in the creative plans.

In addition, the outlet indicates that Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The New Day, Street Profits, Roman Reigns, among others, will also be present at tonight’s show.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya will meet at WWE Money in the Bank, where the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line. Natalya got the opportunity after defeating five opponents on the June 3 episode of Blue Mark. Since then, the Canadian has claimed to be superior to her rival, even attacking her on the June 10 episode of SmackDown.



Billboard WWE Friday Night SmackDown June 24, 2022



Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) w/Ludwig Kaiser vs. Ricochet



Money in the Bank Qualifier

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. sami zayn



segments :

Drew McIntyre will talk about his path to the conquest of the WWE Unified Championship.

