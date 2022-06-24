Overwatch 2 will replace the original game, which will no longer be playable

Image : Blizzard / Kotaku

If you suspect that Overwatch 2the hero shooter from Blizzard which is currently in beta, would it affect the original 2016 game in any way, you were right . It turns out that when the game’s sequel comes out next on October 4, it will replace directly to Overwatch original, that since then it will not be possible to play more. Remember that thing about people from both games being able to play each other? Well, forget it.

The news has come to light in a questions and answers session in Reddit from the dev team Overwatch 2 that this was carried out June 22nd. the post is full of answers about the phase of early access of the game and what the game will offer after its launch in October. Game director Aaron Keller was also in attendance and answered a few questions. . One of them was that Yes Overwatch 2 would “replace” the PvP of Overwatch or if it would end up closing the game completely.

“We are using the term ‘Early Access’ to indicate that this is just the beginning of the lots of new things coming to the game,” said Keller. “We are launching new heroes, maps and features but there are even more to come seasons every nine weeks. We recently released a roadmap detailing some of this content, with a new hero in Seasons 1 and 2, and a new map for Season 2. In addition, will be added biggest game pieces that have always been part of the vision of OW2 and that they will arrive to the game as part of the live service, including the launch of the PvE campaign d next year. When OW2 is released on October 4, will replace a ls current live service”.

It seems that Overwatch will effectively become Overwatch 2 when the sequel is released. While this contradicts what former game director Jeff Kaplan said about the two of them existing in a “shared multiplayer environment”, at least the sequel will be free.

However, this means that the classical structure of Overwatchincluding things like the 6v6 setup, will officially go away in favor of new games 5v5 de Overwatch 2. At least all your progress will be carried over to the new game.