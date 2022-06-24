‘Overheated’: the new documentary on climate change starring Billie Eilish

As a new attempt to raise awareness about global warming and the climate crisis that humanity is currently facing and will have to assume in the future as a result of the exploitation of natural resources, the new documentary arrives overheated which will be streaming from today, June 10, on WeTransfer’s WePresent platform for 72 hours and then will be available online.

With the participation of the Eilish brothers, Emily Eavis, Yungblud, Girl In Red, Vivienne Westwood and other artists from different fields, the Sage Foundation documentary describes the film as “a stunning commentary on the climate anxiety that is spreading across the world. around the world, and the unwavering determination of today’s leading activists, who are determined to use their influence to turn heartbreak into action.”

Directed by Yassa Khan and produced by Naza Alakija, also founder of the Sage organization, the documentary will be quite an event with the main support of Billie Eilish, who plans to take over the O2 arena in London on the 10th, 12th, 16th, 25th and 26th. June, coinciding with his time in the United Kingdom during the world tour of the singer Happier Than Ever. overheated will bring local environmental activists, musicians and designers to the arena to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference,” as disclosed in a press release.

Hand in hand with her brother Finneas, the two will be in charge of presenting the event on its opening date and it will also be screened at the Glastonbury Festival of which Eilish is one of the artists heading the bill.

Apparently, activism runs in the blood of this family, as Maggie Baird, mother of Billie and Finneas, who is also the founder of the organization Support + Feed, which provides alternatives aimed at an equitable plant-based food system to combat the climate crisis, will also participate in this great event. “I am honored to be a part of this beautiful documentary, which so artfully touches on the breadth of our urgent global concern, our shared trauma and responsibility,” said Braid.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the event taking place in the UK capital will go to all the organizations involved. As stated by its director, the film seeks to “capture the inspiring and passionate voices of such an incredible, varied and diverse group of people who speak about the most important issue of our time, it has been an honor that can never be equaled. After making this movie, I have hope.”