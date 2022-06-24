other actors who came out of the closet of bisexuality in maturity



“Being bisexual doubles your chances of flirting on a Saturday night”said many years ago the director Woody Allen. We do not know if for Hollywood stars this is true, but what we do know is that it seems difficult for them to come out officially.

Some of the personalities of the film industry have spoken openly about it, such as Greta Garbo, Megan Fox or the actress of ‘Sex and the City’, Cynthia Nixon who said that “bisexuality is not a choice, it is a fact”.

Marlon Brando

Though the actor Marlon Brando He had 11 children with three different wives, he never officially denied his bisexuality. The cinema icon spoke openly and in public in some interviews about his encounters with other men throughout his life.

It is undoubtedly a benchmark and a show of courage, which is scarce in this aspect in Hollywood. In fact, Brando dropped that other partner and sex symbol of the time was also bisexual: Paul Newman. Also leaked to the media was an image of Marlon Brando having oral sex with another man, showing that it really was a bisexual man

Angelina Jolie

At 47 years old, actress Angelina Jolie has spoken openly about her past relationships. “I loved women in the past and slept with them. I think if you want and you want pleasure with a woman, Particularly if you are a woman yourself, you clearly know how to do things a certain way,” Jolie told an American media outlet.

For years, the artist has spoken openly about her feelings for women and confessed to having had a long-term relationship with model Jenny Shimizu. Although in 2007, she said that she had given up women for Brad Pitt, whom she has divorced.

Alan Cumming

Scottish stage, television and film actor, singer, writer, director, producer and author Alan Cumming is one of the few who has spoken proudly and publicly about his bisexuality.

Though she married her longtime partner Grant Shaffer in 2012, The Good Wife actor told the magazine instinct the next: “I have a healthy sexual appetite and a healthy imagination… I still define myself as bisexual even though I have chosen to be with Grant. I’m sexually attracted to the female form even though I’m with a man, and I feel like bisexuals get a bad rap.”

cumming has worked for LGBTI rights, acting as an MC and attending fundraising events for organizations like Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), in addition to helping others take the plunge within Hollywood with their visibility.

“I feel like that is who I am. I see a worrying trend among LGBT peoplethat if you identify in only one way, you close yourself off from other experiences. My sexuality has never been black and white; it has always been grey. I’m with a man, but I haven’t closed myself off from the fact that I’m still sexually attracted to women.”

drew Barrymore

Another of the actresses who left the rumors behind and claimed that she was bisexual is Drew Barrymore. Also, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress did it in the 90’swhen it was something very unusual. He has been linked to publisher Jane Pratt, And although in recent years there has been talk of her relationships with men, before she was captured by the paparazzi with women.

The ET child prodigy also said in an interview with the newspaper 20 minutes that he would love to have a thing with actress Cate Blanchett, and that he was “in love” with her.

Michelle Rodriguez

The actress of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin Michelle Rodríguez, who triumphed in the successful saga ‘Fast and Furious’, and who also starred in the series ‘LOST’, spoke after several years of rumors about his sexuality.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly said: “I’ve been with men and women. I do what I please. I’m too curious not to try things. Men are intriguing. The girls too.”

The actress also denounced the stereotypes that fall on women who decide to go alone to events: “I have never walked the red carpet with anyone, and then they wonder what I do with my vagina. Since I do tomboy cut papers all the time, they presume that I am a lesbian”. In 2006, he was linked to Kristianna Lokenhis co-star in ‘Blood Rayne’, and recently with model and actress Cara Delevingne, but keeping his privacy, he has never said anything about it.