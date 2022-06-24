Not anymore? Inflation grows first fortnight of June…. and the worst is yet to come – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico made a strong adjustment to its inflation forecasts for the coming months and warned that the balance of risks presents a considerable upward bias, while applying a historical hike of 75 basis points to the target rate, to 7.75 percent.

The central bank estimates that inflation will peak until the third quarter, with an average level of 8.1 percent, more than the 7.0 percent of the previous estimate, and it revised upwards its scenario for the general index until the third quarter of the 2023.

According to forecasts, inflation will be located in the fourth quarter of this year at 7.5 percent, above the 6.4 percent of the previous estimate. For the underlying index, the expectation was adjusted from 5.9 to 6.8 percent. Banxico continues to estimate that the index will converge towards the 3 percent target in the first quarter of 2024.

In its monetary policy report, the central bank also made a historical adjustment to the reference rate, from 75 base points, to 7.75 percent, and indicated that the Governing Board intends to continue increasing the reference rate and will value act with the same forcefulness if required.

Following the announcement, analysts also adjusted their forecasts for year-end inflation to levels of around 8 percent, and forecast that the funding interest rate could reach 10 percent.

According to the report, the Board considered that there are greater challenges for the conduct of monetary policy, given the tightening of global financial conditions, the environment of heightened uncertainty, the inflationary pressures associated with the geopolitical conflict and the resurgence of Covid cases. -19 in China, and the possibility of greater effects on inflation.

Among the upward risks for inflation are the persistence of the core index, external inflationary pressures derived from the pandemic; greater pressure on agricultural and energy prices due to the geopolitical conflict; currency depreciation; and cost pressures.

They raise forecasts

Following the report, analysts at Banorte revised upward their inflation forecast for this year to 8.1 percent from a previous 6.7 percent. For 2023, it rose to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent.

Monex analysts highlighted that it will be difficult for year-end inflation not to be close to 8 percent per year.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas increased its estimate from 7.1 percent to 7.5 percent for the end of the year.

“The central bank estimates raise doubts because they are very optimistic about the speed with which inflation will converge to the target, they indicated that we will return to the variability range at the end of 2024, but it will be complicated since inflationary pressures are spread across many products. and it is not something isolated,” said Priscila Robledo, chief economist at the firm Fintual.

“We expected that the maximum of inflation will be reached in June: after the statement and the data from INEGI, not only did the expectation of the inflationary peak move but also for the convergence of the central bank’s goal”, considered Pamela Díaz Loubet, economist for Mexico at BNP Paribas.

The economist stressed that the speed at which inflation returns to Banxico’s target will be very slow and there are still upward risks, especially due to the issue of disruptions in production chains.

Regarding the reference rate, Banorte projects another adjustment of 75 points in August and three of 50 points in the rest of the year, with which the rate would end at 10 percent.

Gabriela Siller, director of analysis at Banco Base, indicated that the market, through swaps, shows that it expects another rise of 75 basis points in the next announcement and another two or three of 50 basis points, with which the interest rate interest could end this year in Mexico between 9.5 and 10 percent.

Weight maintains strength

The peso reported a stable day yesterday and registered a slight appreciation, since it already discounted Banxico’s adjustment, with which it added seven days with advances.

According to Banxico, the Mexican currency closed at 20.0 units per dollar, with an appreciation of 0.07 percent; during the day it reached 19.98 units.