North West shines testing Kim Kardashian’s new skin care line

The sons of kim kardashian You have been very present at your mother’s activities this week. The celebrity has fulfilled her agenda accompanied by Psalm and Saint, as it happened on tuesday night during his interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Pete Davidson’s partner is in full promotion of what it is her new skincare line called SKKN and has walked through different programs, such as the popular late and morning “Today”. But this time, his best client was his daughter North West.

On her Instagram account, she showed how the nine-year-old girl tried her new products, just as Jimmy Fallon did a few days ago. Also, the story accompanied it with the message: “North approved it”. This is a new example of the way in which Kim Kardashian has decided to face the issue of social networks with her daughter, with whom she has a TikTok account together, despite the buts that Kanye West has expressed.

On this occasion, Kim Kardashian took advantage of North West’s interest in makeup to experience her new skin care line. During her appearance on “The Tonight Show”, the celebrity said that the nine-year-old has become a fan of special effects makeup.

“She does really good wounds and scars, she’s very good at it. She was taking classes, and she wanted to have a spooky birthday party with a wilderness theme. So I took them camping in the wild,” she said, for which she managed to get him some lessons.

See North West Trying Out Kim Kardashian’s Skin Care Line