North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, turned 9 and so they celebrated: photos | Famous

In February 2020, Kim Kardashian reported on the ‘All’s Fair’ podcast that before breaking the news to the public, she went through a bitter pill: days before Thanksgiving she had suffered bleeding and, when she went for a medical check-up , her doctor could not hear the heartbeat of her fetus. This led her to believe that she had suffered a miscarriage, but the next day she returned to the clinic and, to her surprise, the little girl’s heart was heard again.