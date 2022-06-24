North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, turned 9 and so they celebrated: photos | Famous
Kim Kardashian experienced a difficult pregnancy with her daughter North
In December 2012, the model and Kanye West announced that they were expecting their first child together. Her pregnancy was quite public, but not easy at all.
In February 2020, Kim Kardashian reported on the ‘All’s Fair’ podcast that before breaking the news to the public, she went through a bitter pill: days before Thanksgiving she had suffered bleeding and, when she went for a medical check-up , her doctor could not hear the heartbeat of her fetus. This led her to believe that she had suffered a miscarriage, but the next day she returned to the clinic and, to her surprise, the little girl’s heart was heard again.
As if this were not enough, the law student suffered from preeclampsia in her pregnancy, placenta accreta and her baby was born 6 weeks earlier than expected.
Fortunately, after those difficult times, North West has grown completely healthy and on multiple occasions, her mom has even let her see her on her social networks.
Kim Kardashian showed how much her eldest daughter North has grown
On June 15, the reality TV star’s firstborn celebrated her 9th birthday. Her famous mother did not miss the occasion and dedicated some tender words to her on her Instagram account:
“Happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my everything (…) you are the most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I love being your mom, so thank you for being on this journey with me.”
In addition, he shared a series of photos of North over the years, from when she was just a baby, to more current portraits, in which she shows off her long curly or braided hair as well as her fashionista style.
Kris Jenner, the grandmother of the birthday girl, also sent her best wishes through this social network. She in her publication expressed “I can not believe how big you are growing, you are an incredible young woman, a daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist. You are so kind, creative, smart, funny and somewhat of an athlete.”
Because North West’s birth date fell on a Wednesday, the family moved up his birthday party a few days.
On June 12, they offered a meeting with the theme of Kuromi, an animated character from the ‘Fantasy Magic Melody’ series. According to ‘E! News’, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter was involved in planning her celebration, since she is 9 years old and she is much more interested in giving her opinion on different topics.
Through the TikTok account shared by mother and daughter, they gave their fans a glimpse of what they experienced that day: their celebration featured a cartoon botarga, stuffed animals, backpacks and endless merchandise related to it.
However, the clip does not show other members of the Kardashian clan at North’s birthday party.