Nintendo is having some great summer deals

Summer has arrived, and therefore many companies will start offering their digital video games at a discount, this includes Steam with its special sale and now Nintendo is adding to the discounts. The catalog includes all kinds of video games, this ranges from some high quality indies and also the AAA from the Japanese company itself.

Here we show you the prices that you cannot miss for any reason:

– Super Mario Odyssey: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection: Go from a price of $799.00 to $599.25 MX

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– Super Mario Maker 2: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $699.50 MX

– Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– Paper Mario: The Origami King: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– Person 5: Strikers: Go from a price of $779.00 to $389.50 MX

– Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Go from a price of $1,199.00 to $839.30 MX

– AstralChain: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– Bravely Default II: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

– Daemon X Machina: Go from a price of $1,399.00 to $979.30 MX

It is worth mentioning that there are still hundreds of more titles available in the eshop of Switch. Discounts range from 5% to 75%. This depends on the video game and the content DLC. Since also the different game expansions also have a discount.

Offers will be available until next July 6th. Then all content will return to its original price.

Via: Nintendo