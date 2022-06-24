Nicole Kidman will lead the cast of ‘Holland, Michigan’, the second film by Mimi Cave

Nicole Kidman lead the cast of ‘Holland, Mich.‘, film directed by Mimi Cave -responsible for ‘Fresh‘- for Amazon Studios. Based on a screenplay by Andrew Sodroski (‘Manhunt: Unabomber’, ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’) who in 2013 topped the 2013 Black List, its plot follows a woman who begins to suspect that her husband might be a serial killer…

In that 2013 it was announced that Naomi Watts, Bryan Cranston and dgar Ramrez would be its protagonists and the documentary filmmaker Errol Morris its director, although the attempt did not take off and the project was kept and forgotten in a drawer. Until now.

In addition to starring in it, Kidman will also work as a producer through her Blossom Films with Per Saari, in one of the many projects in which the actress has been working for some time for an Amazon with which we remember she signed an agreement in July 2018.

Under this agreement the actress, who last year already starred in ‘be the Ricardos‘, a film that earned her a new Oscar nomination, is associated as the protagonist and producer with the television adaptations of ‘Hope‘, the film by Maria Sdahl nominated for an Oscar for Norway in 2021, or by ‘The Expatriates’, novel by Janice YK Lee still unpublished in Spain. An agreement that, on the other hand, in recent years has not prevented him from working with HBO (‘The Undoing’), Manzana (‘roar’), Hulu (‘Nine Perfect Strangers’) or Focus Features (‘The Northman’).

In addition, this week it was also announced that the actress will be part of the vocal cast of ‘spellbound‘ alongside Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, Andr De Shields, Jordan Fisher and the previously announced Rachel Zegler (‘West Side Story’).

Directed by Vicky Jenson, responsible for ‘Shrek’ Y ‘The shark scare’, this is the second production for Apple TV + of the Skydance Animation led by the former boss of Pixar, John Lasseter. The first, ‘lucky‘, will be released on the platform on August 5, without this second having a release date for the moment.

Finally, and since we are here, remember that the aforementioned Bardem, Kidman’s co-star in ‘be the Ricardos‘ and in the near future also of ‘spellbound‘, is awaiting the theatrical release next October and by Sony Pictures of his first film “for all audiences”.

We talk about ‘Lilo, my friend the crocodile‘, an adaptation of the children’s book by Bernard Waber unpublished in our country that revolves around a crocodile that lives in New York. Shawn Mendes will voice this CGI-created crocodile, while Bardem is the film’s main “human” lead.