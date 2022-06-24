Netflix Will Launch A Cheaper Plan, But With Ads – CINEMABLEND

After months of uncertainty, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, has confirmed that the streaming platform will launch a cheaper plan, but it will have ads.

The last few months have been crucial for Netflix’s business strategy after reporting that it would lose millions of subscribers this year. The platform behind hits like the squid game, The Umbrella Academy Y stranger things it has just confirmed that it will launch a cheaper plan, but with the presence of ads.

This was revealed by Ted Sarandosco-chief executive officer and chief content officer of Netflix during a speech at the Cannes Lions advertising festival, reported The Hollywood Reporter: “We’ve left a large segment of customers off the table who are people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is ​​too expensive for me and I don’t care about advertising.'”he mentioned.

You can now see season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ in the Netflix catalog.



In the same conversation, he assured that this new plan It is designed for those users who are willing to spend less money in order to see some commercials on the platform.a decision that has been studied by the platform where you can find neighbors war, Peaky Blinders Y spider’s head.

NETFLIX COULD BE FOR SALE

Despite the business model that contemplates advertisements, Ted Sarandos recognized that the business is often changing and the option of being absorbed by a larger corporation has always been contemplated: “It is always a reality, so we must be vigilant about it”. can you imagine seeing heart stopper either Bridgerton on another platform?

And he added: “We have gone through experiences in which the market is disconnected from our main business and it is necessary to demonstrate that the thesis continues to work and that it will work in the long term. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world today, and if they get something that shakes the foundation of the narrative, they get nervous.“.

Would you try the cheapest plan and with ads that Netflix prepares?



At the moment, the Netflix executive did not delve further into the issues of buying and selling, so it could still be a distant reality. Meanwhile, the new plan could arrive this year or until 2023, the implementation date remains a secret.. Would you try this new model where you pay less, but you have to see ads? maybe your marathon I am Betty the Ugly one o Malverde: The patron saint is not the same as before.