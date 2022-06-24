Netflix: Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron will live a romance in a new comedy

Netflix has confirmed that among his next stellar projects is a new romantic comedy, which will star a large international cast under the direction of Richard LaGravenesewho in his career has promoted films such as “Detrás del candelabro”, “Postscript I love you”, “The last five years” and “Writers of freedom”.

Although the release date of this plot is still unknown, Netflix revealed that the story will focus on a love triangle full of entanglements and comedy having a Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King as main protagonists.

According to Netflix, this romantic comedy will unfold from “a surprise romance that has hilarious consequences for a girl, her mother, and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex, and identity.” .

At the moment, Netflix indicated that this film does not yet have a defined title, but reported that the script will be in charge of Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese, while Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman will be producing for the Roth production houses. /Kirschenbaum Films.

The expectations are set for this comedy, as Netflix highlighted that its main cast has wide recognition and significance in prestigious international awards, recalling, for example, that Nicole Kidman will surprise with her acting style, that he has earned awards and nominations in the Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy Nicole Kidman for works such as “All About the Ricardos”, “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers”, while the SAG nominee, Zac Efron, He has also stood out for his dynamic career in projects such as “El gran showman” and “Extremely Cruel, Evil, and Wicked,” as well as Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy nominee Joey King, who is backed by a career that includes productions like “Bullet Train,” “The Act,” and “The kissing booth.

