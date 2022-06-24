Netflix Lays Off 300 Employees After Loss of Subscribers – Movie News

The loss of Netflix subscribers continues to wreak havoc within the company. This time it was confirmed that 300 employees were fired in order to settle their accounts.

The financial crisis that lives Netflix after the loss of subscribers has brought a new wave of layoffsthis time the streaming giantg found it necessary to cut the number of staff and 300 employees left the company. Despite having premiered series like The Umbrella Academy either The paper house: Koreathe company continues to face challenges.

Through a statement revealed by The Hollywood ReporterReed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, founders of Netflix, mentioned the following: “We are sorry that we did not see our slowdown sooner, so we could have secured a more gradual readjustment of the business”.

The same report indicates that most of the layoffs came from the Netflix offices in the United States and Canada, however, They were also registered in different regions of the world, such as 53 in Europe, 30 in Asia and 17 in Latin America.. These adjustments also put on the table the new plan that promises to be cheaper, but with the implementation of ads.

“We know that these two rounds of layoffs have been very difficult for everyone, creating a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. We plan to return to a more normal course of business in the future.”mentioned the directors of the company behind titles such as stranger things, Peaky Blinders Y Better Call Saul.

This is the second time this year that Netflix has made a massive layoff after it was revealed in May that the home streaming platform of spider’s head Y neighbors war, will cut 150 employees from its payroll, all as a consequence of the millionaire losses it faces after the cancellation of users subscribed to its service.

The last time Netflix reported its numbers to investors in April, revealing its loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year alone.. However, the picture does not seem entirely encouraging, Wall Street Journal confirmed that the projection for the following three months from the first announcement will bring a loss of 2.5 million subscribers.