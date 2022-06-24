Natalie Portman Wears Black Swan Makeup at Thor Premiere

Natalie Portman has slipped into the role of Jane Foster again. 11 years after she played it on the big screen for the first time, the actress reprises the role of the scientist turned superhero and will reunite with Thor, her former partner in the saga, 8 years after their separation, in the new film Thor: Love and Thunder. Director, Taika Waititiconvinced the actress to reprise the role and portman will take a new facet of his character in this new film turned into mighty thora heroine say to use the hammer.

The critics don’t lie, the new movie from Jerusalem-born actress Natalia Portman and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has everything that has captivated Marvel fans for over a decade: action, humor and romance. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment that accompanies Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and to celebrate its arrival in theaters, the actors gathered at the Los Angeles premiere at El Captain Theatre. There, the actress shimmered (literally) under the spotlight with graphic makeup that reminded us of her dramatic look in one of her most unforgettable films: Black Swan.

How to Wear Makeup Like Natalie Portman at the Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere

The actress wore a dramatic look at the Los Angeles premiere. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Among the makeup trends 2022, the smoky shadows with a metallic touch they will once again be on our radar. Natalie Portman They are very pigmented in brown with golden glitter, faded to the temple. This look, which was popularized when she played a dancer in Black Swan, is good for lengthening her eyes, so she has not hesitated to take it up again in shades of brown to emphasize her look. She didn’t need much black eyeliner to contrast, the shadows speak for themselves, and with several layers of mascara achieved the desired effect: stand out. The rest of make-up remained discreet, with a outline subtle on the cheeks and nude lips with glossy finish.