Natalie Portman reveals the trick to being tall in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel fans have noticed that in Thor: Love and Thunder, actress Natalie Portman is much taller than normal. Now we know the trick she uses.

in the trailers of Thor: Love and Thunder we can check how the character of Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman Return for an epic new adventure. But when she has Thor’s powers she is much taller and now the actress herself reveals the trick behind her.

Natalie Portman measures 1.60 meters, but in Thor: Love and Thunder is 1.85 meters tall, which is a very noticeable change, although it does not reach the height of Chris Hemsworth who measures 1.90 meters. But at least, it does leave small to Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie and measures 1.62 meters. Behind all this there is a cinematographic trick.

This explains it Natalie Portman: “We’d rehearse the scene, they’d see the path, and then they’d build a path that was like a foot off the ground or whatever, and I’d just walk on it.”

Simple and effective. But it also helps that the actress herself did a lot of exercises to gain muscle and it also shows a lot. All this, so that Marvel fans can enjoy the new installment of the UCM.

What is the movie about?

Thor: Love and Thunder is an epic adventure where hat (Christian Bale) tries to kill all those beings that are gods, but Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will try to avoid it, luckily he will have the help of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who has obtained Mjölnir, Korg (Taika Waititi voice) and Valkyrie (TessaThompson). So everything will unleash in an epic battle.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8, 2022. While the other installments of Marvel in which he has participated Natalie Portman can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.