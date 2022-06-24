My mom and I tried Kim Kardashian’s Skims to see them on different bodies – the panties felt like they were breaking my hip

A YOUNG woman who couldn’t wait to try on some Skims shapewear made sure to buy some pieces for her mom too.

Mia Maples and her mom both tried out Kim Kardashian’s brand pieces, showing how they looked to their different body types.

7

Mia and her mother are both quite thin, even though Mom had three children.

Each of them tried out different shaping panties and shorts before trying on the same shaping sheath dress from the celebrity brand.

Mia first tried the Sculpting Mid Waist Brief, $ 32, and was “alarmed” that she would have to buy an extra small one, based on her measurements.

That feeling didn’t go away when he tried to put them on.

“Should I fit into that?” Mia asked incredulously. “Will I lose circulation in my legs?”

“Oh, my word, he’s always small!” her mother said, watching her struggle to put them on. “I don’t think I could put a leg in it.”

“Looks like I’m breaking my hip!” Mia said, pulling her by the legs. “She is killing me! She hurts me, it hurts me. “

But when he finally put them on, he admitted: “It really flattened out on the front.”

Next, Mom tried the High Waisted Bonded Shorts, $ 98.

He also struggled to wear it, saying it would be a “workout” to wear it in the morning while getting dressed.

But she also liked how it ultimately fit.

“Wow, it really smooths my stomach,” she said once she wore it under a dress. “I think it’s really, really cool.”

7

7

“You’re super curvy, and your little waist is bitten,” Mia told her.

In the end, they both tried the same open bust dress, $ 68.

Mia compared the tight elastic to the tension bands used for the exercise, saying the waist felt like the hardest and heaviest tension band.

But she liked the way it flattened her stomach, noting that it made a big difference and was “much more wearable” than panties.

7

7

Mom also said it was more comfortable.

“It sucks right here,” he said, pointing to his waist.

Mia added, “It really identifies life and, like, [it’s] helping a little, not helping to the point that you are crushing yourself into a dimension that you are not. “

For fun, the mother-daughter pair also tried matching home clothing, each wearing the Cozy Knit Tank, $ 52, and the Cozy Knit Short, $ 58, in different colors.

They both loved them, with Mia calling them “super adorable” and her mom saying she could wear the dress for Sunday dinner.