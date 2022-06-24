Movies and series to celebrate the first year of HBO Max in Latin America

We want cake! HBO Max is celebrating its first year in Mexico and all of Latin America, which is why it threw the house out the window and decided to recommend a special collection of its best movies and series. To marathon has been said.

If you feel like celebrating, but you still didn’t have an excuse, we have good news: HBO Max is celebrating its first year in Mexico and Latin America! Reason why the streaming platform behind hits like batman, peacemaker Y the father of the bridehas prepared a batch of titles that no subscriber can resist. Be comfortable, go for a warm drink now that we are in rainy times and get ready to spend hours in front of the screen, because on June 29 HBO Max turns one year old. Perhaps this anniversary is the perfect time to binge titles like Could it be that it is love?, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets or game of Thrones, especially now that the sequel starring Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has been confirmed. It only remains to celebrate!













‘Father of the Bride’

Based on the 90’s classic, the father of the bride follows the humorous story of a father (Andy Garcia) who must face the upcoming wedding of his daughter (Adria Arjona) through the prism of multiple relationships within a sprawling Cuban-American family. A film where laughter cannot be missed, perfect to see this weekend, especially if you are a fan of Diego Bonet.

‘Game of Thrones’

Winner of 59 Emmy Awards, game of Thrones it marked a milestone for television and placed HBO at the top of entertainment. Its cast made up of Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington They became the most famous actors of the moment. The best of all? You can watch all eight seasons on the platform.

‘The incredible world of Gumball’

The incredible world of Gumball is an animated series, which mixes comedy and adventures. In the small but colorful and fun suburb of Elmore, just about everything has the ability to come to life and lead a functional, productive and eccentric existence. It is in that small and friendly suburb where the story of Gumball, a wild and funny semi-adolescent cat, 12 years old, and his family, a bit chaotic and crazy, takes place.



‘The Big Bang Theory’

Now, if it’s all about classics, then it’s time to talk about The Big Bang Theory, the six-time Emmy award-winning series that took Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki to the next level of stardom. And if you were in doubt: yes, all 12 seasons are available in the HBO Max catalog.

‘Space Jam: A New Era’

Space Jam: A new era saw LeBron James battle it out on the court against a team of fearsome basketball players, while Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) used his cyber skills to turn his own son against him. And how to forget the hundreds of cameos of characters belonging to Warner Bros. since Batman and Joker to A Clockwork Orange and of course, game of Thrones.

‘Adventure Time’

Adventure Timeanimated series created by Pendleton Ward has earned a very special place in our hearts thanks to its irreverent characters: Jake (John DiMaggio), Finn (Jeremy Shada), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), and BMO (Niki Yang). And when it comes to awards, this production has eight Emmy Awards, have you seen it all?