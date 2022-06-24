Minecraft: This is Elden World, the cubic world inspired by Elden Ring that the community has fallen in love with

In the series of unusual crossovers with Elden Ring, this time it’s Minecraft’s turn. However, this is not the first time it has happened. A month after the game’s release, last March, a user recreated FromSoftware’s latest game in Minecraft using a mod to replicate enemy weapons and patterns in the cube game created by Notch. But this time we are talking about a Minecraft world entirely dedicated to Elden Ringin which it will be possible to find the Underworld in (almost) its entirety.

The world of Elden Ring is coming soon

Elden World is the crazy project of SeriousCraft and several of his friends who are experts in the game’s mods. The goal is to recreate the world of Miyazaki’s latest work in Minecraft so that players of the Mojang production can also discover Elden Ring in a rather unusual way. According to the creator of the map, the latter will have four square kilometers (approximately) and will have more than 20 dungeons and castles inspired by those that can be explored in the Midlands.

At the center of the huge map is the mythical World Tree, and the lands are dotted with enemies, each one more ferocious than the other. In addition, of course, it will be possible to find certain Elden Ring bosses in these locations.

In addition, multiplayer mode is highly recommended, enough to experience this very interesting world within Minecraft, with several people. In the official page of the server the following is written: “Follow your compass to complete the main story… but it won’t be that easy, as there are many powerful enemies on your way… you’ll probably have to ask your friends to join your world to help you… It will be a epic adventure” .

Where and how to play Elden World?

For now, the final version of Elden World is not yet available, but its developers they completed it 50%. Nevertheless, it is possible to play a demo of the map, downloadable directly from Elden World page. This test version seems to give a good taste of what awaits players in this cube adventure in the Midlands, and players seem to be quite satisfied with the project.

Work on the map is progressing rapidly and we can expect to have access to the final version of Elden World within a few weeks. But if there’s one thing for sure, it’s that we can’t wait to discover this very unusual version of FromSoftware’s latest Minecraft game.