Mazatlan: Medical student creates Doc Burritos to pay for his studies – The Mazatlán Post

Mazatlan, Sin.- Ángel Santoyo dreams of being a great doctor and to achieve this, he is willing to overcome all the adversities that come his way; He is currently in the ninth semester of his degree. Medicine on the Autonomous University of Sinaloa in Mazatlan and since 2019 he began selling burritos of various stews to be able to cover the expenses that his studies demand.

He is he Doc’s Burritoswho thanks to social networks has become well known and today already makes deliveries to homein addition to the fact that next week he will place his position in a fixed point of the city.

The begining of everything

It all started when Ángel entered the Faculty of Medicine and expenses increased at home.

“I was a person who was dedicated to studying, previously I had worked on many things with my father, who is a teacher, but he also works as a bricklayer, a plumber, many things and I would go and help him on weekends; When I entered the university to study Medicine, at first it was difficult, due to the economic situation, so I thought of selling something to get for my university expenses”, comment.

So he looked for a product that was not so complicated to sell and that is how the idea of ​​making burritos with different stews was born.

“A burrito is easy to make, easy to transport and easy to eat, that’s how I started selling at the university for three semesters, until the Covid pandemic arrived, when there was no school and there was nowhere to sell, so That was when I started offering them online and I’ve been like this for a year and a half now. Every Saturday I have not failed with the sale, I have been constant in this”.

Ángel always had the idea of ​​being able to have a fixed place to sell, so now that he went on vacation he didn’t think much about it, he got some coolers and launched into the adventure.

“Two years ago I thought about setting up a place to sell to people, so that they could also go there to pick up their burritos, until I was fulfilled. Last Monday I started, I took my coolers and this explosion happened on social networks that gave me a lot of projection, which I did not expect”.

The problem was that he did not get permission from the City Council and it was placed on an avenue, Juan Pablo II, next to the Renaissance pantheon, so it was removed from the place. That did not discourage him, but, on the contrary, he quickly did everything necessary to be able to sell on the street.

Their dreams

The 21-year-old wants to specialize in family medicine, but there is still a lack of time for that, since he has one year of bachelor’s degree left, one year of service, one year of internship, and if he wants to do a specialty, it is two more years of studies.

“I want to be a specialist in family medicine, that is something that I really like, the social aspect in the branch of medicine”.

His parents have always supported him. At first his mother made the stews for the burritos, but now he is in charge of everything, from the preparation, the sauces and the fresh waters that he has already included in the menu.

“My parents are very proud, because they are the first people who share my publications, who like and tell people about everything I have done, they support me a lot and help me, I am very grateful to them.”

He knows that social networks have made him known among Mazatlecos and that is why he does not stop uploading content, to be current.

“Social networks helped me a lot, it’s like a job, I spend a lot of time on networks, it’s like my sales support. On Instagram and Facebook I receive orders throughout the week or on Saturday, and I’ll go and deliver them.”

In its new location starting this Monday, June 27, which will be in the area of ​​Vasconcelos High School and Federal 2, in the November 20 neighborhood, it still doesn’t know exactly, it will sell Monday, Wednesday and Friday, for Saturdays continue with home deliveries of the orders you receive on the internet.

Prices

On Saturdays, they make packages of 4 burritos at a price of 60 pesos, while on Monday, Wednesday and Friday the package is made up of three burritos and a fresh water, also at 60 pesos. The stews she has are beans, Mexican-style machaca, ground beef with potatoes, and chicken in green sauce.

your networks

You can find El Doc Burritos on Facebook and Instagram. There you can make the orders that he will take you to your house.