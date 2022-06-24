LOVE IS LOVE. 51 famous phrases to celebrate Pride and the 2022 gay march

Love is love. Love is love. And love has no gender. This is the maxim of the celebration of the Pride and the gay march or the Pride and sexual diversity.

Below we share 51 phrases and reflections against homophobia and about the 2022 gay march.

Why are we as a culture more comfortable seeing two men holding guns than holding hands? Ernest Gaines. In itself, homosexuality is as limited as heterosexuality. The ideal would be to be able to love a woman or a man, any human being, without feeling fear, inhibition or obligation. Simone deBeauvoir Being homophobic is just as ridiculous as hating lefties because they write with their left. And just as idiotic to try to straighten them. Hector Abad Faciolince I can only advise homosexuals that coming out is never a decision they have made too soon. george michael It’s not loving a man that makes life harder for gay people, it’s homophobia. It is not the color of his skin that makes life more difficult for people of color; it is racism. Ashton Applewhite Your homosexuality is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who are different from you is beautiful. Beyonce Gay rights are human rights and human rights are gay rights. Hillary Clinton Wear your pride. Live your pride. Be your pride. And be nice. Everyone deserves to be happy. Human rights belong to all people. Luke Evans When all Americans are treated as equals, no matter who they are or who they love, we will all be freer. Barack Obama Nobody is born hating another person because of the color of their skin or their origin, their sexuality or their religion. If they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, because love is more natural to the human heart than its opposite. Nelson Mandela What the hell is up with churches? How is it possible to fight against racism and not against homophobia? Sexual orientation is not chosen. Blacks don’t choose to be black; homosexuals, neither. Desmond Tutu We are not really an equal humanity if we are not allowed to love each other. Lady Gaga The father who teaches his son that there is only one sexual orientation and that anything else is evil denies our humanity and his too. Desmond Tutu Homophobia is like racism and anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry in that it seeks to dehumanize a large group of people, to deny their humanity, their dignity and personality. Coretta Scott King If the skin of all homosexuals turned purple overnight, society, surprised by the enormous number and diversity of people around them with that color, would stop seeing this as a problem. Ian Mckellen My lesbianism is an act of Christian charity. There are women who are praying for a man, and I am giving them my part. Rita Mae Brown In general, in the LGBT community we are like everyone else, only more handsome and more stylish. Wanda Sykes I have had to fight to be myself and to be respected. How can you judge a person who was born like this? I didn’t study to be a lesbian. Nobody teaches you this, I was born this way and I am from the moment I opened my eyes. Chavela Vargas The homosexual character that I played in ‘The Law of Desire’ committed a murder in the middle of the story, and I was surprised that in the United States that did not cause any controversy on the North American circuit**. That this character committed a crime was forgivable from the point of view of a supposed cinematographic morality, but that he was homosexual was not. Killing a human being yes, kissing or making love with a person of the same sex no. Antonio Banderas Since I came out of the closet it became very clear to me that living my homosexuality without making it public had not been enough to contribute something significant to the immense work that still lies ahead of us to achieve equality. Zachary Quinto I think being in love with my girlfriend is one of the reasons why I’m so happy these days, and for those words to come out of my mouth is a true miracle. Cara Delevingne Never be intimidated by silence, accept your definition, stand up for yourself. It is not about being all the same. But to learn to respect differences. Kick down those closet doors, get on your feet and start fighting. In revolutionary act is to tell our story to us. When you are honest, you find others like you. Being different is good. Do the right thing without hiding anymore, dare to march for tolerance, acceptance and understanding. Love is in itself a superior law. There is nothing wrong with you, the world you live in is the one that is wrong. The world would be better if we made an effort to be less horrible to each other. Love is love or love is love. Just like being a woman, like being a religious ethnic or tribal minority, being LGBT doesn’t make you any less human. HillaryClinton. I hate the word homophobia, it’s not a phobia. You are not afraid. You are an imbecile. Morgan Freeman quote. Don’t hide behind the Constitution or the Bible. If you’re against gay marriage, just be honest, wear a scarlet H on your shirt, and admit you’re a homophobe. It was really intense for me to start having conversations with God, when I remember that the laws created by man in my religion, being homosexual is bad. Ricky Martin Today I accept my homosexuality as a gift that life gives me. I feel blessed to be who I am. Ricky Martin A sexual revolution begins with the emancipation of women, who are the main victims of patriarchy, and also with the end of homosexual oppression. Kate Millett. I am gay. How and why I am are unnecessary questions. Kind of like wanting to know why my eyes are green. Jean Genet For me it is outrageous to see people who hate someone because of their sexuality. When you see that someone you love has suffered harm, for something so superficial, you think how small, spiritually unenlightened and foolish can a person be? Ariana Grande Heterosexuality is not normal, it is just common. Dorothy Parker Although I never use that word, the correct term to define my sexual orientation is ‘bisexual’. And I think that bisexuality is not something you choose, it’s a fact. What I have chosen is to live an exclusively homosexual relationship. Cynthia Nixon Whenever people behave as if images of gays in the media could influence their children to be gay, I will remind them that gay children grew up seeing only straight people on television. Ellen Degeneres Marriage should be between a spouse and a spouse, not between a gender and a gender.Hendrik Hertzberg Love must be free and must have protection for couples, whether they are of the same sex or not; each one loves whom he chooses and must have protection for her family. Gloria Trevi This is why homophobia is a terrible evil: it masquerades as concern, when it is inherently hate. Tyler Oakley What people do in their homes is their business and they can choose to love who they love. That is your business. Jay Z I think the best day will be when we no longer talk about being gay or straight. Pink I’m tired of hiding and tired of lying by default. I have suffered for years because I was afraid of being out, but today I am here because I am gay. Ellen Page The government has no right to tell its population when or whom to love. Rita Mae Brown The church should stay out of people’s pants. alex sanchez

History of the Pride

The celebration recalls the demonstrations that took place in New York on June 28, 1969. Early that day, NY police officers carried out a violent raid on the Stonewall, a bar located in Greenwich Village, which was frequented by members of the community. gay.

The intervention of the NY police provoked a series of spontaneous protests in the community, which was quickly organized to demand discrimination based on their sexual preferences.

On June 28, 1970, the first marches of the Gay pride in New York and Los Angeles. Since then several cities have joined this celebration for sexual diversity.

The celebration of Pride Month is a vindication of human rights and the fight to end stigma and discrimination. Only in 1990 the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses.

pride day

The march for pride takes place every year in the last days of June, on a date close to the 28th, to remember the events at Stonewall.

It was initially known as the Gay Pride March or Gay March, but over the years more sexual identities have been incorporated and, to be more inclusive, the name that was adopted is Pride March. (The same applies for the month of June and the 28th).

