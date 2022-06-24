Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina”.

Taylor Swift Released her new song Carolina. I wrote the track for Where Cordads singswhich is an upcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, in which she was previously harassed. trailer for the movie. Aaron Desner Produce track. Listen to it below.

Carolina tracks Swift Studio albums for 2020 forever And the folklore In 2020. Since sharing these records, Swift has worked hard on extended launch campaigns for re-recorded “Taylor’s Edition” versions of fearless And the red. Recent Album Includes File 10 Minute Version From fan favorite song “All Too Well” which set a record on Billboard Longest Song No. 1. Last February, Swift joined Ed Sheeran in his new remix = Song “The Joker and the Queen. “

On May 18 Swift received Doctor of Fine Arts, Honors from New York University with her graduation in 2022. She, too, gave an introductory speech New York University students and guests at the school’s graduation party. In it, Swift touched on how to deal with the backlash, learning to accept being “awkward” and the challenges students may face after graduation. She at one point she joked: “I’m sure the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called 22”.

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute recently completed a First-Ever Lecture program on Swift was taught by rolling rock Staff writer Brittany Spanos (who also contributed to Pitchfork). The chapter traced the evolution of Swift’s career as a songwriter and entrepreneur, discussed the exploitation of young men and women in the entertainment industry in general, examined race politics in contemporary pop music, and considered legacy. of country and pop music, among other topics. The course was chaired by writer and musical artist Jason King (who also contributed to Pitchfork).

Swift hasn’t officially announced her next album in the “Taylor’s Version” series, but has shared two re-recorded albums. 1989 songs: “This love (Taylor version)” And the “Wildest Dreams (Taylor version). The previous track was previously anticipated in the trailer for the new Prime Video series The summer you became beautiful. Meanwhile, the latest song premiered in a teaser for the children’s film wild spirit.

Earlier this year, Swift was in the running for album of the year in the 2022 Grammy but ultimately lost to Jean-Baptiste we. He was also dragged into the headlines by an Interview with Damon Albarn The heroine Blur and Gorillaz claimed that she “doesn’t write her songs”. Swift responded on Twitter with a short statement, writing “DamonAlbarn, I was a huge fan of yours until I saw it. I write all my songs. Your interpretation is totally wrong and so harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really hard to try and distort my writing. Fantastic. Note: I wrote this tweet myself in case you were wondering 😑. “