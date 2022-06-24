Listen to ‘Carolina’ by Taylor Swift, official song of ‘The Wild Girl’

Last night, Taylor Swift released his new song Carolinawhich is the official theme of the movie the wild girlstarring Daisy Edgar-Jonesproduced by Reese witherspoon. Through her instagram, Swift sent a message about the film:

“A year and a half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking inside. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and her independence, her longing and her stillness, her curiosity and her fear, all tangled up. Her persistent kindness that the world betrays. I wrote it alone in the middle of the night and then Aaron Dressner and I worked meticulously on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time in which the story takes place. I asked how I wish that one day they would listen to it.»

Since this March, Swift revealed that she had written the song for this film, from there she strongly drew the attention of her fans because this would be her first original song since the release of her album. Evermore. This has served sony pictures to increase the promotion of the film that will be released in the United States in a couple of weeks.

It tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who was raised to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the cunning and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn in by two young men from the city, Kya opens up to a surprising new world; but when one of them is found dead, the community immediately points to her as her main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict on what really happened grows ever more confused, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lie in the swamp.

the wild girl It is based on the novel Where the Crawdads Sing of Delia Owensis directed by Olivia Newmanwritten by Lucy Alibar and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. Y David Strathairn.

It will be released exclusively in theaters soon. You can now listen to the song on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms.

